Gaming regulators now accepting Steve Wynn harassment complaints online

Charles Krupa / AP

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has begun accepting harassment complaints online regarding Steve Wynn in response to an influx of communications regarding the sexual misconduct investigation against the casino mogul.

The board posted the voluntary statement information form on its website today where interested parties can submit pertinent information confidentially. Although created in response to the recent Wynn fallout, the form can be utilized for any public investigation being conducted by the control board.

“The board needed a more effective and efficient way to communicate with the public concerning public investigations,” said Becky Harris, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The form can be accessed on the "What's new" section of the home page, the "I Want To" section at the top of the website or the "Contact us" section.

Wynn resigned as chairman and chief executive officer of his company, Wynn Resorts, last week in response to sexual misconduct allegations revealed in a Wall Street Journal article last month.