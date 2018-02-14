One injured as bull runs wild near downtown Las Vegas

City of Las Vegas

One person was injured today as a bull ran wild through a neighborhood west of downtown Las Vegas.

Metro Police started getting calls about 3 a.m. today of the bull near Martin Luther King and Washington boulevards, city of Las Veas spokesman Jace Radke said.

It took Metro and Las Vegas Animal Control officers until about 6:45 a.m. to capture the animal and secure it in a trailer, Radke said.

One civilian suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, Radke said. It was not clear how they were hurt.

The bull was transported to Horseman’s Park and is under the care of the Animal Foundation.

It was unclear where the bull came from and who owns it.