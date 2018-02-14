Live blog: UNLV opens early lead over Air Force

UNLV has opened with a huge run for the second straight game, and with 11;40 left in the first half, the Rebels lead Air Force, 16-5.

Against Wyoming on Saturday, UNLV jumped out to a 19-2 lead and eventually won, 85-70. Tonight it was a 13-2 start, fueled by good interior passing.

Shakur Juiston has two points and two nifty assists, and Kris Clyburn has six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point range.

Air Force is just 2-of-9 from the floor, and UNLV has built an early 11-1 advantage in rebounding.

Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. Air Force

UNLV will be looking for its third straight victory (and fifth in six games) on Wednesday night when Air Force (10-13, 4-7 Mountain West) visits the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels (18-7, 7-5) claimed the first meeting between the two teams, 81-76, on Jan. 10, and another win in this contest would position the Rebels for a run at third place in the league standings as the regular season winds down.

What will UNLV need to do in order to complete the season sweep of Air Force? Three keys to watch:

Hammer the offensive glass

Air Force is small and not very athletic in the frontcourt, and it shows up in the rebounding column. For the season, AFA has grabbed just 71.9 percent of available defensive rebounds, which ranks 234th in the nation. On the flip side, UNLV has been one of the country's best when it comes to securing second-chance opportunities, ranking 20th nationally and first in the Mountain West in offensive rebounding rate (33.6 percent).

Give Brandon McCoy (12.4 percent offensive rebounding rate) and Shakur Juiston (11.2 percent) the green light to chase down missed shots, and the Rebels should rack up a bunch of put-backs and easy points.

Push pace

Defending Air Force's halfcourt offense is, in a word, annoying. It's not especially effective — the Falcons average a pedestrian 0.88 points per possession in the halfcourt — but they use the entire shot clock, and all the cutting and screening and backdoor action forces the defense to pay attention for a full 30 seconds. It's a strain on the defense.

The Rebels' best counter would be to force the pace and drag Air Force into an up-tempo game. The shorter the possessions, the easier it will be for UNLV to defend. And AFA might be amenable to running — the Falcons went shot-for-shot with a fast New Mexico team on Saturday, and they came out on top, 100-92.

If UNLV can draw Air Force into another transition game, it will give the Rebels' athletes the best chance to use their size/speed/agility advantage.

Three-guard lineup

UNLV got off to such a strong start in non-conference play, it papered over the fact that the Rebels are young and inexperienced in a lot of key spots. Marvin Menzies has spent much of the season testing out players in certain roles and trying to find the optimal rotation.

Now, with the final stretch approaching, Menzies appears to have unlocked the Rebels' best lineup, as the three-guard approach has yielded big results over the last few weeks. Jordan Johnson, Jovan Mooring and Amauri Hardy have seemingly learned how to play together, and they've helped the offense score at a ridiculous rate over the last six games.

Their playing time together has increased steadily, so look for the three-guard lineup to get 10-plus minutes against Air Force. If they continue to dominate, this could end up being the group Menzies goes to war with in the Mountain West tournament.

