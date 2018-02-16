Man arrested in fatal shooting in North Las Vegas

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday following an argument in North Las Vegas, police said.

Michael Cooley Sr., 55, was taken into custody about 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Las Vegas and booked at jail on a count of murder, North Las Vegas Police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Superior Position Street in North Las Vegas, where they found a 36-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a home, police said.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates there was an argument between the victim and Cooley just before the shooting, police said. Investigators believe the men knew each other, but Cooley was gone by the time officers arrived, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim, pending notification of his family, police said.