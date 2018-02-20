Arrest warrant issued in shootings of homeless men

Metro Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the shootings of two homeless men who were killed and two other men who were wounded.

Police identified the suspect, who already is in federal custody, as 26-year-old Joshua Castellon. He was arrested Friday by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives on a federal weapons count, police said.

Metro detectives today submitted a declaration of warrant to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for Castellon’s arrest on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, police said.

The warrant is active and Castellon will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center after the federal case is resolved, police said.

According to police, the first shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 in Logandale, where the victim was shot and suffered nonlife-threatening injuries outside of a convenience store.

About 3 a.m. that same day, a man was found shot to death in the 2900 block of West Washington Street, where he had been sleeping in front of a business, police said.

About four hours later, another homeless man was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The man said he woke up with the injury and didn’t know when it occurred, according to police.

Most recently, about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, a man was found dead under a bridge in the area of North 14th Street and U.S. 95, police said. Surveillance video from about 4:15 a.m. the previous day showed a man approach the victim and shoot him, police said.