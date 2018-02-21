Planned sphere arena to use existing casino parking

Courtesy of Madison Square Garden

A planned spherical entertainment arena just off the Strip got the go-ahead today to utilize garages at nearby casinos to fulfill the majority of its parking requirement.

Clark County commissioners approved zoning and land use permits at today’s Zoning Commission meeting for the 18,000-seat Madison Square Garden Sphere Las Vegas on 63 acres behind the Venetian and Palazzo.

The board voted to let developer Madison Square Garden Co. and partner Las Vegas Sands Corp. cover parking with 12,101 existing spaces at the Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo Center garages, along with 304 spaces planned at the arena. Developers said there will be adequate parking at the garages, even when there is an event at the new arena.

Plans call for an enclosed pedestrian bridge linking the arena and the Sands properties.

MSG Sphere Las Vegas will host concerts, awards shows and other entertainment events. It’s not designed for sporting events but could accommodate boxing and mixed martial arts matches, officials said.

Construction is expected to start later this year, with an opening date in late 2020.

Because of the sphere’s 360-foot height and its proximity to McCarran International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration also must approve the project.