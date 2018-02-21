Video shows shooting that killed man in SUV at apartments

Related news Police review footage in case of man found shot to death in SUV

Metro Police on Wednesday released video footage of a man they say shot and killed a man whose body was found inside an SUV at an east valley apartment complex Monday morning.

Investigators have deemed the shooting to be drug-related and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunman, police said.

Officers responded about 9:45 a.m. to a suspicious SUV call that had been parked in the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near Boulder Highway, for at least three hours, police said.

Inside the older-model Ford Expedition, they found the body of Yaphette Johnson, 24, police said. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Police said he was shot through the passenger’s side window.

Police said the shooting occurred Sunday night, but no one reported gunshots. “One of the things we’re stressing is please call the police,” Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said. Despite the vehicle being in front of the apartment leasing office for several hours, it was tough to see the victim from street level, as he was slumped over into the passenger seat from the driver's seat, he added.

Surveillance images captured the Johnson showing up to the complex about 6:20 p.m., police said. About 10 minutes later, the gunman is seen approaching the SUV and opening fire before fleeing on foot, police said.

The gunman was described by police as a black, tall and thin man who wore a light jacket and dark pants.