Guns & money: How all members of Congress are affected by the NRA’s spending

As the list of mass killings in the United States grows, so does the flow of money to members of Congress from the National Rifle Association and gun-rights groups.

Between 1998 — a year before the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo. — and 2017, the National Rifle Association spent $203.2 million to prop up its candidates, defeat gun control advocates seeking office and on lobbying.

The effort has been successful.

Since 1994, when then-President Bill Clinton signed a crime bill into law that included a 10-year ban on the sale of assault weapons, Congress has not passed a single major piece of federal gun control legislation. Attempts renew the ban, which expired in 2004, have consistently failed.

As the spotlight is refocused on the gun debate in the aftermath of last week’s mass killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. — as it was after Columbine, Sandy Hook in Connecticut, Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., Las Vegas and others — the NRA and other gun-rights groups remain steadfast in their insistence that any attempt at gun control is the first step toward repealing the Second Amendment and confiscation of guns in America.

The head of the NRA, Wayne LaPierre, made clear Thursday in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., that preventing Democrats from controlling the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and White House was the key to protecting the right to bear arms.

“If they seize power,” LaPierre said of Democrats, “our American freedoms could be lost and our country will be changed forever. The first to go will be the Second Amendment.”

The NRA’s clout — and money — could overshadow national efforts rekindled by students from Parkland, who have vowed to press for stricter gun laws as a way to end school shootings.

Wednesday, during a CNN-sponsored town hall, high school junior Cameron Kasky, a survivor of last week’s massacre in Parkland, asked U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., if he would no longer accept donations from the NRA. Rubio, whose support from the gun lobby since 2010 has totaled more than $3 million and ranks him sixth among sitting U.S. senators and congressman, would not commit.

A second-term senator who sought the Republican nomination for president in 2016, Rubio said the NRA was buying into his agenda, not buying his votes.

“The positions I hold on these issues of the Second Amendment, I’ve held since the day I entered office in the city of West Miami as an elected official,” Rubio said. “People buy into my agenda, and I do support the Second Amendment.”

Today, Republican lawmakers, by and large, oppose gun control measures; Democrats are somewhat split but lean more toward favoring measures to curb gun violence.

According to opensecrets.org, gun rights interests have given about $42 million to candidates, parties and outside spending groups since 1989, with 89 percent of the funds contributed to candidates and parties going to Republicans. The NRA provided about $23 million of those funds. In the 2016 presidential campaign, the NRA spent at least $30.3 million, according to opensecrets.org: $10.6 million in support of Trump and $19.7 million to oppose Hillary Clinton.

Money from gun control interests, on the other hand, overwhelmingly go to Democrats. But since 1989, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, contributions from the gun control lobby to candidates for federal offices has totaled just $4.3 million.

What follows is a list compiled by opensecrets.org of contributions from the NRA to the 531 sitting members of Congress (four seats are currently vacant). The list ranks members by lifetime contributions (since 1989) and includes direct support from the NRA, its NRA Political Action Committee and NRA employees; indirect support, including independent expenditures and electioneering communications supporting the candidate; and independent expenditures against the members’ political opponent. A negative value was assigned for NRA-directed spending against a member. Each member’s first year in Congress is noted in parentheses.

1. John McCain, R-AZ, Senate, $7,755,701 (1982)

2. Richard Burr, R-NC, Senate, $6,986,931 (1992)

3. Roy Blunt, R-MO, Senate, $4,551,146 (1996)

4. Thom Tillis, R-NC, Senate, $4,418,012 (2014)

5. Cory Gardner, R-CO, Senate, $3,879,264 (2010)

6. Marco Rubio, R-FL, Senate, $3,303,355 (2010)

7. Joni Ernst, R-IA, Senate, $3,124,273 (2014)

8. Rob Portman, R-OH, Senate, $3,061,941 (1993)

9. Todd Young, R-IN, Senate, $2,896,732 (2010)

10. Bill Cassidy, R-LA, Senate, $2,861,047 (2008)

11. David Perdue, R-GA, Senate, $1,985,773 (2014)

12. Tom Cotton, R-AR, Senate, $1,968,714 (2012)

13. Pat Roberts, R-KS, Senate, $1,584,153 (1980)

14. Pat Toomey, R-PA, Senate, $1,467,821 (1998)

15. Ron Johnson, R-WI, Senate, $1,269,486 (2010)

16. Mitch McConnell, R-KY, Senate, $1,261,874 (1984)

17. French Hill, R-AR, House, $1,089,477 (2014)

18. Kenneth R. Buck, R-CO, House, $838,315 (2010)

19. David Young, R-IA, House, $707,662 (2014)

20. John Thune, R-SD, Senate, $632,486 (1996)

21. Mike Simpson, R-ID, House, $385,731 (1998)

22. Jeff Flake, R-AZ, Senate, $365,302 (2000)

23. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, House, $344,630 (2017)

24. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, Senate, $335,770 (2000)

25. Richard C. Shelby, R-AL, Senate, $259,464 (1980)

26. Don Young, R-AK, House, $245,720 (1973)

27. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, Senate, $232,337 (1974)

28. Lloyd Smucker, R-PA, House, $222,736 (2016)

29. John Kennedy, R-LA, Senate, $215,788 (2004)

30. Bruce Poliquin, R-ME, House, $203,398 (2012)

31. Pete Sessions, R-TX, House, $158,111 (1994)

32. Lisa Murkowski, R-AK, Senate, $141,536 (2002)

33. Orrin G. Hatch, R-UT, Senate, $140,748 (1976)

34. Barbara Comstock, R-VA, House, $137,232 (2014)

35. Bob Goodlatte, R-VA, House, $137,126 (1992)

36. Johnny Isakson, R-GA, Senate, $130,809 (1996)

37. Dean Heller, R-NV, Senate, $125,302 (2006)

38. Steven Daines, R-MT, Senate, $121,711 (2012)

39. Steve Chabot, R-OH, House, $114,548 (1988)

40. Mike Coffman, R-CO, House, $112,501 (2002)

41. Rand Paul, R-KY, Senate, $104,456 (2010)

42. Scott Tipton, R-CO, House, $104,023 (2006)

43. Tim Walberg, R-MI, House, $103,605 (2004)

44. Sam Graves, R-MO, House, $102,137 (2000)

45. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-WA, House, $95,298 (2010)

46. Mike Rounds, R-SD, Senate, $93,049 (2014)

47. Karen Handel, R-GA, House, $90,258 (2014)

48. Roger Wicker, R-MS, Senate, $89,406 (1994)

49. Steve Pearce, R-NM, House, $88,314 (2000)

50. John Boozman, R-AR, Senate, $82,352 (2001)

51. Bob Corker, R-TN, Senate, $79,203 (1994)

52. David Schweikert, R-AZ, House, $77,687 (1994)

53. Ted Cruz, R-TX, Senate, $77,450 (2012)

54. Bill Shuster, R-PA, House, $77,348 (2001)

55. Carlos Curbelo, R-FL, House, $75,425 (2014)

56. Steve Stivers, R-OH, House, $70,997 (2008)

57. Ben Sasse, R-NE, Senate, $68,623 (2014)

58. Martha McSally, R-AZ, House, $68,234 (2012)

59. Thad Cochran, R-MS, Senate, $65,833 (1972)

60. James M. Inhofe, R-OK, Senate, $65,191 (1986)

61. Joe Barton, R-TX, House, $63,912 (1984)

62. Steven A. King, R-IA, House, $63,404 (2002)

63. Charlie Dent, R-PA, House, $62,773 (2004)

64. Paul Ryan, R-WI, House, $61,401 (1998)

65. Ken Calvert, R-CA, House, $61,125 (1982)

66. Hal Rogers, R-KY, House, $60,429 (1980)

67. Mike Crapo, R-ID, Senate, $59,989 (1992)

68. John Cornyn, R-TX, Senate, $59,635 (2002)

69. John M. Shimkus, R-IL, House, $59,304 (1992)

70. Bill Johnson, R-OH, House, $56,656 (2010)

71. Walter B. Jones Jr. R-NC, House, $56,655 (1992)

72. Lee Zeldin, R-NY, House, $56,281 (2008)

73. Sean P. Duffy, R-WI, House, $54,514 (2010)

74. Kevin Yoder, R-KS, House, $52,938 (2010)

75. Tom McClintock, R-CA, House, $52,842 (1992)

76. Frank D. Lucas, R-OK, House, $52,121 (1994)

77. David Valadao, R-CA, House, $51,570 (2012)

78. Robert B. Aderholt, R-AL, House, $49,928 (1996)

79. Sanford Bishop, D-GA, House, $49,496 (1992)

80. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, Senate, $49,049 (1994)

81. David P. Joyce, R-OH, House, $47,921 (2012)

82. Jeff Denham, R-CA, House, $46,861 (2010)

83. Gene Green, D-TX, House, $46,814 (1992)

84. Collin Peterson, D-MN, House, $46,759 (1984)

85. Claudia Tenney, R-NY, House, $46,529 (2014)

86. Jim Renacci, R-OH, House, $46,347 (2010)

87. John Katko, R-NY, House, $46,001 (2014)

88. Greg Walden, R-OR, House, $45,746 (1998)

89. Rodney Davis, R-IL, House, $45,269 (2012)

90. John Faso, R-NY, House, $44,939 (2016)

91. Rod Blum, R-IA, House, $43,148 (2012)

92. Patrick McHenry, R-NC, House, $43,070 (2004)

93. Robert E. Latta, R-OH, House, $43,022 (2007)

94. John Culberson, R-TX, House, $41,389 (2000)

95. Mike Gallagher, R-WI, House, $41,121 (2016)

96. Lamar Smith, R-TX, House, $41,014 (1986)

97. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-MO, House, $39,375 (2008)

98. Ed Royce, R-CA, House, $38,800 (1992)

99. Daniel Webster, R-FL, House, $37,881 (2004)

100. Darrell Issa, R-CA, House, $37,636 (1998)

101. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, House, $36,451 (1992)

102. Steve Scalise, R-LA, House, $36,250 (2000)

103. Sam Johnson, R-TX, House, $35,014 (1991)

104. Dana Rohrabacher, R-CA, House, $34,817 (1988)

105. Patrick Meehan, R-PA, House, $34,308 (2010)

106. Jerry Moran, R-KS, Senate, $34,149 (1996)

107. Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, House, $33,940 (2006)

108. Douglas L. Lamborn, R-CO, House, $32,560 (2006)

109. Brian Mast, R-FL, House, $32,519 (2016)

110. Peter Roskam, R-IL, House, $32,216 (1998)

111. Mike Kelly, R-PA, House, $32,109 (2010)

112. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-FL, House, $32,002 (2002)

113. Erik Paulsen, R-MN, House, $31,613 (2008)

114. Mac Thornberry, R-TX, House, $31,514 (1994)

115. Ryan Costello, R-PA, House, $31,119 (2010)

116. Mike D. Rogers, R-AL, House, $30,831 (2002)

117. Kevin Brady, R-TX, House, $30,005 (1996)

118. Jeb Hensarling, R-TX, House, $29,087 (2002)

119. Michael McCaul, R-TX, House, $28,916 (2004)

120. Will Hurd, R-TX, House, $27,771 (2010)

121. John Carter, R-TX, House, $27,014 (2002)

122. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-WA, House, $26,766 (2004)

123. Henry Cuellar, D-TX, House, $26,719 (2002)

124. Tom Cole, R-OK, House, $26,521 (2002)

125. Andy Harris, R-MD, House, $25,447 (2008)

126. Rob Wittman, R-VA, House, $25,221 (2007)

127. Tim Ryan, D-OH, House, $24,805 (2002)

128. Mike Enzi, R-WY, Senate, $24,722 (1996)

129. Rob Bishop, R-UT, House, $24,302 (2002)

130. John J. Duncan Jr. R-TN, House, $24,201 (1988)

131. Michael R. Turner, R-OH, House, $23,465 (2002)

132. Lamar Alexander, R-TN, Senate, $23,426 (1996)

133. Devin Nunes, R-CA, House, $23,030 (1998)

134. Diane Black, R-TN, House, $22,991 (2010)

135. Tom Reed, R-NY, House, $22,162 (2010)

136. Virginia Foxx, R-NC, House, $22,078 (2004)

137. Dave Reichert, R-WA, House, $21,778 (2004)

138. Jeff Fortenberry, R-NE, House, $21,628 (2004)

139. John A. Barrasso, R-WY, Senate, $21,489 (2007)

140. John Hoeven, R-ND, Senate, $21,050 (2010)

141. Jackie Walorski, R-IN, House, $20,572 (2010)

142. James F. Sensenbrenner Jr. R-WI, House, $20,468 (1978)

143. Vernon Buchanan, R-FL, House, $19,940 (2006)

144. Richard Hudson, R-NC, House, $19,525 (2012)

145. Dennis Ross, R-FL, House, $19,375 (2010)

146. Kay Granger, R-TX, House, $19,014 (1996)

147. James Lankford, R-OK, Senate, $18,955 (2010)

148. James E. Risch, R-ID, Senate, $18,850 (2008)

149. Mark Amodei, R-NV, House, $18,640 (2010)

150. Tim Scott, R-SC, Senate, $18,513 (2010)

151. Donald John Bacon, R-NE, House, $18,328 (2016)

152. Joe Wilson, R-SC, House, $18,177 (2001)

153. Susan M. Collins, R-ME, Senate, $18,099 (1996)

154. Darin LaHood, R-IL, House, $17,990 (2015)

155. Tim Walz, D-MN, House, $17,250 (2006)

156. Michael Burgess, R-TX, House, $17,214 (2002)

157. Adrian Smith, R-NE, House, $16,800 (2006)

158. Gus Bilirakis, R-FL, House, $16,450 (2006)

159. Randy Hultgren, R-IL, House, $16,254 (2010)

160. Mike Conaway, R-TX, House, $16,064 (2004)

161. Deb Fischer, R-NE, Senate, $15,960 (2012)

162. Bill Posey, R-FL, House, $15,936 (2008)

163. Jim Jordan, R-OH, House, $15,878 (2006)

164. Ted Poe, R-TX, House, $15,436 (2004)

165. Pete Olson, R-TX, House, $15,303 (2008)

166. Alex Mooney, R-WV, House, $15,016 (2012)

167. Kenny Marchant, R-TX, House, $14,814 (2004)

168. Raul Labrador, R-ID, House, $14,813 (2010)

169. Paul Gosar, R-AZ, House, $14,066 (2010)

170. Tom Graves, R-GA, House, $13,650 (2010)

171. Steve Knight, R-CA, House, $13,487 (2014)

172. Louis B. Gohmert Jr. R-TX, House, $13,386 (2004)

173. Duncan D. Hunter, R-CA, House, $13,000 (2008)

174. Robert Pittenger, R-NC, House, $12,712 (2012)

175. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, House, $12,711 (1996)

176. Jeff Duncan, R-SC, House, $12,500 (2010)

177. Mark Sanford, R-SC, House, $12,290 (1994)

178. Fred Upton, R-MI, House, $12,106 (1986)

179. Morgan Griffith, R-VA, House, $12,054 (2010)

180. Bill Flores, R-TX, House, $12,000 (2010)

181. Bill Huizenga, R-MI, House, $11,650 (2010)

182. Joe Manchin, D-WV, Senate, $11,450 (2010)

183. Larry Bucshon, R-IN, House, $11,379 (2010)

184. James Comer, R-KY, House, $11,192 (2016)

185. Doug Collins, R-GA, House, $11,140 (2012)

186. Alcee L. Hastings, D-FL, House, $10,900 (1992)

187. John Moolenaar, R-MI, House, $10,554 (2014)

188. Tom Rooney, R-FL, House, $10,500 (2008)

188. Brett Guthrie, R-KY, House, $10,500 (2008)

188. Billy Long, R-MO, House, $10,500 (2010)

188. Glenn Thompson, R-PA, House, $10,500 (2008)

188. David McKinley, R-WV, House, $10,500 (2010)

193. Andy Barr, R-KY, House, $10,315 (2010)

194. Ron Kind, D-WI, House, $10,282 (1996)

195. Charlie Crist, D-FL, House, $10,150 (1998)

196. Mike Bishop, R-MI, House, $10,082 (2014)

197. Ralph Norman, R-SC, House, $10,029 (2006)

198. Pete King, R-NY, House, $9,900 (1992)

198. James E. Clyburn, D-SC, House, $9,900 (1992)

200. Kurt Schrader, D-OR, House, $9,887 (2008)

201. Doug LaMalfa, R-CA, House, $9,590 (2012)

202. Bruce Westerman, R-AR, House, $9,504 (2014)

203. Steve Womack, R-AR, House, $9,500 (2010)

203. Blake Farenthold, R-TX, House, $9,500 (2010)

205. Rick Crawford, R-AR, House, $8,977 (2010)

206. Chuck Fleischmann, R-TN, House, $8,922 (2010)

207. George Holding, R-NC, House, $8,797 (2012)

208. Mike Bost, R-IL, House, $8,760 (2014)

209. Chris Collins, R-NY, House, $8,695 (1998)

210. Scott Perry, R-PA, House, $8,500 (2012)

211. Markwayne Mullin, R-OK, House, $8,311 (2012)

212. Mike Lee, R-UT, Senate, $8,291 (2010)

213. Bradley Byrne, R-AL, House, $8,237 (2013)

214. Ann L. Wagner, R-MO, House, $8,187 (2012)

215. Gregg Harper, R-MS, House, $8,150 (2008)

216. Paul Cook, R-CA, House, $8,000 (2012)

216. Luke Messer, R-IN, House, $8,000 (2000)

216. Lynn Jenkins, R-KS, House, $8,000 (2008)

216. Tom Marino, R-PA, House, $8,000 (2010)

216. Chris Stewart, R-UT, House, $8,000 (2012)

221. Tom Garrett, R-VA, House, $7,620 (2016)

222. Jason Lewis, R-MN, House, $7,619 (2016)

223. Brian Babin, R-TX, House, $7,500 (1996)

224. Thomas MacArthur, R-NJ, House, $7,280 (2014)

225. Mike Johnson, R-LA, House, $7,223 (2016)

226. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, House, $7,179 (2014)

227. Trey Gowdy, R-SC, House, $7,150 (2010)

228. Patrick Leahy, D-VT, Senate, $7,000 (1974)

228. Todd Rokita, R-IN, House, $7,000 (2010)

228. Brad Wenstrup, R-OH, House, $7,000 (2012)

231. Ron Estes, R-KS, House, $6,979 (2017)

232. Austin Scott, R-GA, House, $6,868 (2010)

233. Jason Smith, R-MO, House, $6,500 (2013)

233. Roger Williams, R-TX, House, $6,500 (2012)

235. John Bergman, R-MI, House, $6,450 (2016)

236. Martha Roby, R-AL, House, $6,000 (2010)

236. Tom Rice, R-SC, House, $6,000 (2012)

238. Garret Graves, R-LA, House, $5,900 (2014)

239. Dave Trott, R-MI, House, $5,435 (2014)

240. Scott W. Taylor, R-VA, House, $5,290 (2010)

241. Neal Dunn, R-FL, House, $5,199 (2016)

242. Mo Brooks, R-AL, House, $5,000 (2010)

242. Gary Palmer, R-AL, House, $5,000 (2014)

242. Ron DeSantis, R-FL, House, $5,000 (2012)

242. Barry Loudermilk, R-GA, House, $5,000 (2014)

246. Trey Hollingsworth, R-IN, House, $4,865 (2016)

247. John Lee Ratcliffe, R-TX, House, $4,500 (2014)

248. Buddy Carter, R-GA, House, $4,352 (2014)

249. Ted Yoho, R-FL, House, $4,184 (2012)

250. Mark R. Meadows, R-NC, House, $4,150 (2012)

251. Steven Palazzo, R-MS, House, $4,049 (2010)

252. Mimi Walters, R-CA, House, $4,000 (2014)

252. Jody B. Hice, R-GA, House, $4,000 (2010)

252. Ted Budd, R-NC, House, $4,000 (2016)

252. Steven Russell, R-OK, House, $4,000 (2014)

252. Dave Brat, R-VA, House, $4,000 (2014)

252. Dan Newhouse, R-WA, House, $4,000 (2014)

252. Glenn S. Grothman, R-WI, House, $4,000 (2014)

259. Lou Barletta, R-PA, House, $3,915 (2002)

260. Roger Marshall, R-KS, House, $3,500 (2016)

260. Ben R. Lujan, D-NM, House, $3,500 (2008)

262. Bob Gibbs, R-OH, House, $3,198 (2010)

263. Drew Ferguson, R-GA, House, $3,000 (2016)

263. Susan Brooks, R-IN, House, $3,000 (2012)

263. Paul Mitchell, R-MI, House, $3,000 (2014)

263. Tom Emmer, R-MN, House, $3,000 (2014)

263. Mark Walker, R-NC, House, $3,000 (2014)

263. James Bridenstine, R-OK, House, $3,000 (2012)

263. David Kustoff, R-TN, House, $3,000 (2002)

270. Scott Desjarlais, R-TN, House, $2,973 (2010)

271. David Rouzer, R-NC, House, $2,427 (2012)

272. Vicky Hartzler, R-MO, House, $2,160 (2010)

273. Andy Biggs, R-AZ, House, $2,000 (2016)

273. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-FL, House, $2,000 (1989)

273. Rob Woodall, R-GA, House, $2,000 (2010)

273. Jim Banks, R-IN, House, $2,000 (2016)

273. Thomas Massie, R-KY, House, $2,000 (2012)

273. Trent Kelly, R-MS, House, $2,000 (2015)

273. Warren Davidson, R-OH, House, $2,000 (2016)

273. Randy Weber, R-TX, House, $2,000 (2012)

273. Jodey Arrington, R-TX, House, $2,000 (2016)

282. Frank LoBiondo, R-NJ, House, $1,536 (1992)

283. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, House, $1,000 (2016)

283. John Rutherford, R-FL, House, $1,000 (2016)

283. Justin Amash, R-MI, House, $1,000 (2010)

283. Leonard Lance, R-NJ, House, $1,000 (1996)

283. John Curtis, R-UT, House, $1,000 (2017)

283. Peter Welch, D-VT, House, $1,000 (2006)

283. Liz Cheney, R-WY, House, $1,000 (2014)

290. Stephen F. Lynch, D-MA, House, $555 (2001)

291. Richard W. Allen, R-GA, House, $247 (2012)

292. Jim Cooper, D-TN, House, $201 (1982)

293. Dan Sullivan, R-AK, Senate, $0 (2014)

293. Doug Jones, D-AL, Senate, $0 (2002)

293. Kamala Harris, D-CA, Senate, $0 (2016)

293. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, Senate, $0 (1992)

293. Tom Carper, D-DE, Senate, $0 (1982)

293. Ed Markey, D-MA, Senate, $0 (1976)

293. Chris Van Hollen, D-MD, Senate, $0 (2002)

293. Tina Smith, D-MN, Senate, $0 (2018)

293. Robert Menendez, D-NJ, Senate, $0 (1992)

293. Ron Wyden, D-OR, Senate, $0 (1980)

293. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, Senate, $0 (2006)

293. Jack Reed, D-RI, Senate, $0 (1990)

293. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, Senate, $0 (1988)

293. Terri A. Sewell, D-AL, House, $0 (2010)

293. Ruben Gallego, D-AZ, House, $0 (2014)

293. Jared Huffman, D-CA, House, $0 (2012)

293. Doris O. Matsui, D-CA, House, $0, 2005

293. Mark Desaulnier, D-CA, House, $0 (2010)

293. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, House, $0 (1987)

293. Barbara Lee, D-CA, House, $0 (1998)

293. Jackie Speier, D-CA, House, $0 (2008)

293. Eric Swalwell, D-CA, House, $0 (2012)

293. Ro Khanna, D-CA, House, $0 (2004)

293. Anna Eshoo, D-CA, House, $0 (1988)

293. Zoe Lofgren, D-CA, House, $0 (1994)

293. Jimmy Panetta, D-CA, House, $0 (2016)

293. Judy Chu, D-CA, House, $0 (2009)

293. Adam Schiff, D-CA, House, $0 (2000)

293. Tony Cardenas, D-CA, House, $0 (2012)

293. Brad Sherman, D-CA, House, $0 (1996)

293. Grace Napolitano, D-CA, House, $0 (1998)

293. Ted Lieu, D-CA, House, $0 (2014)

293. Jimmy Gomez, D-CA, House, $0 (2017)

293. Norma Torres, D-CA, House, $0 (2014)

293. Karen Bass, D-CA, House, $0 (2010)

293. Linda Sanchez, D-CA, House, $0 (2002)

293. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-CA, House, $0 (1992)

293. Maxine Waters, D-CA, House, $0 (1990)

293. Nanette Barragan, D-CA, House, $0 (2016)

293. Lou Correa, D-CA, House, $0 (2016)

293. Juan Vargas, D-CA, House, $0 (1996)

293. Susan A. Davis, D-CA, House, $0 (2000)

293. Diana DeGette, D-CO, House, $0 (1996)

293. Jared Polis, D-CO, House, $0 (2008)

293. John B. Larson, D-CT, House, $0 (1998)

293. Rosa l. DeLauro, D-CT, House, $0 (1990)

293. Jim Himes, D-CT, House, $0 (2008)

293. Elizabeth Esty, D-CT, House, $0 (2012)

293. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-DE, House, $0 (2016)

293. Darren Soto, D-FL, House, $0 (2016)

293. Kathy Castor, D-FL, House, $0 (2006)

293. Francis Rooney, R-FL, House, $0 (2016)

293. Ted Deutch, D-FL, House, $0 (2010)

293. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-FL, House, $0 (2004)

293. Frederica Wilson, D-FL, House, $0 (2010)

293. John Lewis, D-GA, House, $0 (1986)

293. David Scott, D-GA, House, $0 (2002)

293. Bobby L. Rush, D-IL, House, $0 (1992)

293. Robin Kelly, D-IL, House, $0 (2013)

293. Luis V. Gutierrez, D-IL, House, $0 (1992)

293. Danny K. Davis, D-IL, House, $0 (1984)

293. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-IL, House, $0 (2012)

293. Jan Schakowsky, D-IL, House, $0 (1998)

293. Pete Visclosky, D-IN, House, $0 (1984)

293. Andre Carson, D-IN, House, $0 (2008)

293. Cedric Richmond, D-LA, House, $0 (2008)

293. Richard E. Neal, D-MA, House, $0 (1988)

293. James P. McGovern, D-MA, House, $0 (1994)

293. Niki Tsongas, D-MA, House, $0 (2007)

293. Joe Kennedy III, D-MA, House, $0 (2012)

293. Katherine Clark, D-MA, House, $0 (2013)

293. Seth Moulton, D-MA, House, $0 (2014)

293. Michael E. Capuano, D-MA, House, $0 (1998)

293. John Sarbanes, D-MD, House, $0 (2006)

293. Anthony Brown, D-MD, House, $0 (2016)

293. Steny H. Hoyer, D-MD, House, $0 (1981)

293. Elijah E. Cummings, D-MD, House, $0 (1996)

293. Jamie Raskin, D-MD, House, $0 (2016)

293. Dan Kildee, D-MI, House, $0 (2012)

293. Sander Levin, D-MI, House, $0 (1982)

293. Debbie Dingell, D-MI, House, $0 (2014)

293. Brenda Lawrence, D-MI, House, $0 (2012)

293. Betty McCollum, D-MN, House, $0 (2000)

293. Keith Ellison, D-MN, House, $0 (2006)

293. William L. Clay Jr. D-MO, House, $0 (2000)

293. Bennie G. Thompson, D-MS, House, $0 (1993)

293. G.K. Butterfield, D-NC, House, $0 (2004)

293. David Price, D-NC, House, $0 (1986)

293. Alma Adams, D-NC, House, $0 (2014)

293. Don Norcross, D-NJ, House, $0 (2014)

293. Chris Smith, R-NJ, House, $0 (1980)

293. Albio Sires, D-NJ, House, $0 (2006)

293. Bill Pascrell Jr. D-NJ, House, $0 (1996)

293. Donald M. Payne Jr. D-NJ, House, $0 (2012)

293. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-NJ, House, $0 (1982)

293. Bonnie Coleman, D-NJ, House, $0 (2014)

293. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-NM, House, $0 (2008)

293. Tom Suozzi, D-NY, House, $0 (2016)

293. Kathleen Rice, D-NY, House, $0 (2014)

293. Gregory W. Meeks, D-NY, House, $0 (1998)

293. Grace Meng, D-NY, House, $0 (2012)

293. Nydia M. Velazquez, D-NY, House, $0 (1992)

293. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, House, $0 (2012)

293. Yvette D. Clarke, D-NY, House, $0 (2004)

293. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, House, $0 (1992)

293. Dan Donovan, R-NY, House, $0 (2015)

293. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-NY, House, $0 (1992)

293. Adriano Espaillat, D-NY, House, $0 (2012)

293. Joseph Crowley, D-NY, House, $0 (1998)

293. Jose E. Serrano, D-NY, House, $0 (1990)

293. Eliot L. Engel, D-NY, House, $0 (1988)

293. Nita M. Lowey, D-NY, House, $0 (1988)

293. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-NY, House, $0 (2012)

293. Paul Tonko, D-NY, House, $0 (2008)

293. Louise M. Slaughter, D-NY, House, $0 (1986)

293. Joyce Beatty, D-OH, House, $0 (2012)

293. Marcy Kaptur, D-OH, House, $0 (1982)

293. Marcia L. Fudge, D-OH, House, $0 (2008)

293. Earl Blumenauer, D-OR, House, $0 (1996)

293. Peter DeFazio, D-OR, House, $0 (1986)

293. Robert A. Brady, D-PA, House, $0 (1998)

293. Dwight Evans, D-PA, House, $0 (2016)

293. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-PA, House, $0 (2016)

293. Brendan Boyle, D-PA, House, $0 (2014)

293. Mike Doyle, D-PA, House, $0 (1994)

293. Matt Cartwright, D-PA, House, $0 (2012)

293. Jim Langevin, D-RI, House, $0 (2000)

293. Phil Roe, R-TN, House, $0 (2006)

293. Steve Cohen, D-TN, House, $0 (1996)

293. Al Green, D-TX, House, $0 (2004)

293. Vicente Gonzalez, D-TX, House, $0 (2016)

293. Beto O’Rourke, D-TX, House, $0 (2012)

293. Sheila Lee Jackson, D-TX, House, $0 (1994)

293. Joaquin Castro, D-TX, House, $0 (2012)

293. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-TX, House, $0 (1992)

293. Marc Veasey, D-TX, House, $0 (2012)

293. Filemon Vela, D-TX, House, $0 (2012)

293. Bobby Scott, D-VA, House, $0 (1986)

293. Donald McEachin, D-VA, House, $0 (2016)

293. Don Beyer, D-VA, House, $0 (2014)

293. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA, House, $0 (2016)

293. Adam Smith, D-WA, House, $0 (1996)

293. Mark Pocan, D-WI, House, $0 (2012)

293. Gwen Moore, D-WI, House, $0 (2004)

437. Daniel Lipinski, D-IL, House, -$20 (2004)

437. Mike Quigley, D-IL, House, -$20 (2009)

437. Brad Schneider, D-IL, House, -$20 (2012)

440. Lloyd Doggett, D-TX, House, -$64 (1984)

441. Emanuel Cleaver, D-MO, House, -$71 (2004)

442. Mike Thompson, D-CA, House, -$135 (1998)

443. Mazie K. Hirono, D-HI, Senate, -$171 (2006)

444. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-MD, House, -$259 (2002)

445. Brian Schatz, D-HI, Senate, -$286 (2006)

445. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, House, -$286 (2012)

447. Suzanne Bonamici, D-OR, House, -$376 (2012)

448. Mia Love, R-UT, House, -$645 (2012)

449. Hank Johnson, D-GA, House, -$678 (2006)

450. Mark Takano, D-CA, House, -$719 (1992)

451. Lois J. Frankel, D-FL, House, -$886 (2012)

452. Alan Lowenthal, D-CA, House, -$890 (2012)

453. Kristi Noem, R-SD, House, -$941 (2010)

454. David Cicilline, D-RI, House, -$1,070 (2010)

455. Maria Cantwell, D-WA, Senate, -$1,206 (1992)

456. Evan Jenkins, R-WV, House, -$1,552 (2014)

457. Clay Higgins, R-LA, House, -$1,665 (2016)

458. Frank Pallone Jr. D-NJ, House, -$1,793 (1988)

459. Suzan DelBene, D-WA, House, -$2,113 (2010)

460. Salud Carbajal, D-CA, House, -$2,194 (2016)

461. Rick Larsen, D-WA, House, -$2,634 (2000)

462. Derek Kilmer, D-WA, House, -$2,706 (2012)

463. Adam Kinzinger, R-IL, House, -$3,415 (2010)

464. Dick Durbin, D-IL, Senate, -$3,470 (1982)

465. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, Senate, -$3,927 (2012)

466. John A. Yarmuth, D-KY, House, -$4,018 (2006)

467. Raul Ruiz, D-CA, House, -$4,320 (2012)

468. Chellie Pingree, D-ME, House, -$4,646 (2002)

469. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, Senate, -$4,973 (2006)

470. Ben Cardin, D-MD, Senate, -$5,095 (1986)

471. Raul M. Grijalva, D-AZ, House, -$5,233 (2002)

472. Keith J. Rothfus, R-PA, House, -$5,869 (2010)

473. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, Senate, -$6,422 (2006)

474. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, Senate, -$6,460 (2008)

475. John Garamendi, D-CA, House, -$7,030 (2009)

476. John K. Delaney, D-MD, House, -$7,138 (2012)

477. Scott Peters, D-CA, House, -$7,846 (2012)

478. Brian M. Higgins, D-NY, House, -$8,174 (2004)

479. Bill Foster, D-IL, House, -$9,859 (2008)

480. Julia Brownley, D-CA, House, -$10,572 (2012)

481. Pete Aguilar, D-CA, House, -$12,268 (2012)

482. Ami Bera, D-CA, House, -$12,730 (2010)

483. Colleen Hanabusa, D-HI, House, -$13,088 (2006)

484. Ralph Abraham, R-LA, House, -$13,536 (2014)

485. Joe Courtney, D-CT, House, -$13,852 (2002)

486. Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, Senate, -$15,184 (1980)

487. Tom O’Halleran, D-AZ, House, -$16,482 (2016)

488. Ruben Kihuen, D-NV, House, -$16,748 (2012)

489. Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ, House, -$20,556 (2012)

490. Jacky Rosen, D-NV, House, -$21,079 (2016)

491. Val Demings, D-FL, House, -$23,069 (2012)

492. Cory Booker, D-NJ, Senate, -$23,641 (2013)

493. Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ, House, -$23,961 (2016)

494. Gerry Connolly, D-VA, House, -$24,126 (2008)

495. Al Lawson, D-FL, House, -$25,040 (2010)

496. Cheri Bustos, D-IL, House, -$28,489 (2012)

497. Bill Keating, D-MA, House, -$34,202 (2010)

498. Chris Coons, D-DE, Senate, -$34,763 (2010)

499. Gary Peters, D-MI, Senate, -$48,855 (2008)

500. Tom Udall, D-NM, Senate, -$51,765 (1982)

501. Stephanie Murphy, D-FL, House, -$59,807 (2016)

502. David Loebsack, D-IA, House, -$62,808 (2006)

503. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, Senate, -$64,317 (2010)

504. Ed Perlmutter, D-CO, House, -$64,411 (2006)

505. Dina Titus, D-NV, House, -$74,554 (2008)

506. Jim Costa, D-CA, House, -$81,223 (2004)

507. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, Senate, -$84,827 (1996)

508. Jerry McNerney, D-CA, House, -$86,717 (2004)

509. Heidi Heitkamp, D-ND, Senate, -$87,424 (2012)

510. Dennis Heck, D-WA, House, -$91,801 (2010)

511. Christopher S. Murphy, D-CT, Senate, -$101,864 (2006)

512. Jeff Merkley, D-OR, Senate, -$112,219 (2008)

513. Angus King, I-ME, Senate, -$123,337 (2012)

514. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, Senate, -$139,111 (2016)

515. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, Senate, -$140,915 (2006)

516. Jon Tester, D-MT, Senate, -$159,194 (2006)

517. Ann McLane Kuster, D-NH, House, -$179,871 (2010)

518. Carol Shea-Porter, D-NH, House, -$205,951 (2006)

519. Bob Casey, D-PA, Senate, -$285,949 (2006)

520. Joe Donnelly, D-IN, Senate, -$406,082 (2004)

521. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, Senate, -$407,942 (2002)

522. Mark Warner, D-VA, Senate, -$478,480 (1996)

523. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, Senate, -$591,373 (1998)

524. Patty Murray, D-WA, Senate, -$621,502 (1992)

525. Bill Nelson, D-FL, Senate, -$704,410 (1980)

526. Tim Kaine, D-VA, Senate, -$713,155 (2012)

527. Claire McCaskill, D-MO, Senate, -$769,043 (2006)

528. Michael F. Bennet, D-CO, Senate, -$868,024 (2009)

529. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, Senate, -$1,076,957 (1992)

530. Rick Nolan, D-MN, House, -$1,251,939 (1974)

531. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV, Senate, -$2,529,305 (2016)