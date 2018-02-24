Dennis Hof: By suspending his license at Love Ranch brothel, county flexing its muscles

Nye County suspended one of Dennis Hof’s brothel licenses today because of unapproved modifications to manufactured homes on the site where business is conducted, officials said.

After a hearing with the county commissioners acting as the licensing and liquor board Tuesday, Hof failed to provide adequate paperwork for modifications since 2010 to the Love Ranch brothel site in Crystal. The brothel area is described as problematic by the county and the modifications detailed as “stick built additions.”

Members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office planned to retrieve the license today. The adjacent bar and restaurant, which the county has deemed as safe, will still operate. Love Ranch is 90 miles north of Las Vegas, near Pahrump.

The planning department has evidence of new installations, alterations and/or changes of occupancy since 2010 to the brothel area, but none of which are permitted or approved with a Manufactured Home Division install sticker or certificate of compliance with the fire code, according to the county.

A special visit by county commissioner John Koenig was made to the brothel to address the situation, but the review of the current buildings and modifications made after 2010 show there are still significant fire and safety violations, according to information obtained from the county.

Hof said that he never made any modifications to the structures in question and said the ordeal is the county flexing its political muscle, since he has two open lawsuits against members of its board and is running for political office.

“It is an attempt to embarrass me and make me look bad by unscrupulous commissioner employees,” Hof said. “They’re using their county powers to hurt me politically.”

Hof is running for State Assembly District 36 as a republican. He ran unsuccessfully against James Oscarson in 2016 for the seat as a Libertarian. The district includes Nye and Lincoln counties and portions of Clark County.

Additionally, Hof is said to be using multiple manufactured homes as a brothel on the property without required certificates or compliance and/or labels of installation as required under state law.

Other areas of the property, including the bar and restaurant area, were deemed in compliance, or at least safe to operate in the current state and are allowed to remain open.

Hof’s living quarters is said to appear to have been modified without the proper permits, but is being allowed to be occupied for residential use, but any modifications have to be permitted by county building and safety department and any applications, inspections and approvals must occur within 90 days from Feb. 23.

In order to have his brothel license reinstated, it must occur before the board of commissioners and not administratively.

Hof’s other brothel, the Alien Cathouse in Amargosa Valley, remains open.