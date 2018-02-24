Police: Man put minivan in reverse, accelerated to run over girlfriend near Strip landmark

A man told detectives that his girlfriend’s death was accidental, but the evidence suggests otherwise, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

John Treese, 39, shifted his minivan into reverse and accelerated to go over a median and strike the woman. After the van hit the woman, he didn't stop accelerating.

He was placed in handcuffs soon after the Feb. 17 incident south of the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers and medics responded about 9:20 p.m. to Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, and found a mortally injured Lisa Ann Gori, 52, on a median, police said.

A witness told officers that he saw the vehicle accelerate and strike Gori, police said. At that time, Treese was acting erratically, and tried getting back in the vehicle, but was stopped by a group of people.

Treese initially told officers that he and Gori were arguing about the woman wanting to drive when she got out of the vehicle, police said.

In a later interview with detectives, he said that when she got out of the van, he accidentally put it in reverse, which in turn rolled into her, police said.

When confronted with evidence that showed he’d accelerated several seconds, he said that it must’ve occurred in a panic when he’d realized he’d struck Gori on accident, police said.

After providing various accounts, Treese was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder, where he remained this afternoon without the possibility of bail.

His next court date is March 22, jail logs show.