These 15 food trucks will be part of Great American Foodie Fest at Sunset Station

The Great American Foodie Fest, which will feature 50 food vendors and 15 celebrity food trucks, will return to Southern Nevada April 26-29 at Sunset Station, the group announced Monday.

The event has been ranked as one of the top 10 food festivals in the United States by the Telegraph Travel, and has been profiled on the Cooking Channel shows “Carnival Eats” and “Eat St.,” officials said. It draws 40,000 to 50,000 attendees.

The event will include cooking demonstrations from chef Phillip Dell, who has won Food Network’s “Chopped” and is a three-time champion on the National Barbecue Circuit. There will be also be live entertainment, carnival games and rides, eating competition and craft vendors.

The food trucks scheduled at attend are: Stripcheeze, Okamoto, Frach’s Fried Ice Cream, Fluff Ice, Jogasaki Sushi Burrito, Cousins Maine Lobster, Waffle Love, Fusion Beastro, Qup BBQ, Fist of Fusion, Ice Cream Garden LA, Liam’s Lemonade & Roasted Corn, White Rabbit, Great American Funnel Cakes and Fukuburger.

Presale admission is $8 online. The VIP experience for $50 includes $25 of food and beverage credit, and a shirt or goodie bag.