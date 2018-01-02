Firefighters battle blaze at house in east valley

Firefighters put out a blaze today at a house in the 4700 block of San Leandro Avenue, near Hacienda Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which was reported about 1:45 p.m. today.

Crews found smoke coming from the roof of the single-story house and largely extinguished the fire less than 10 minutes, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage has not been estimated, officials said.