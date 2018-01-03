Live blog: UNLV, SJSU set to tip off as scheduled despite blackout

UNLV's game at San Jose State will tip off at 8 p.m. as scheduled, but that almost wasn't the case, thanks to a frisky squirrel.

An adventurous (but unlucky) critter got into a power transformer on the SJSU campus on Wednesday afternoon and caused a power outage that cut off electricity to the Event Center arena. According to a San Jose State official, the arena's power generator was turned on at 6 p.m., and if that didn't work on the first try, the game would have been moved to Maples Pavilion on the Stanford campus.

The lights came on, however, and both teams are now on the court warming up under normal lighting. The only side effect may have been the Rebels' afternoon shootaround, which took place at the Event Center under emergency lighting. And when the temporary lights went out, the players' phones provided the only illumination:

Anyway, everything appears to be powered up now, and the game will tip off as scheduled.

3 keys for UNLV basketball at San Jose State

After dropping the first game on the Mountain West schedule to Boise State last week, UNLV takes to the road and will try to earn its first conference victory tonight at San Jose State.

Three keys for the Rebels:

Score efficiently inside

UNLV’s last trip to San Jose State didn’t go well, as the Rebels missed layup after layup in an embarrassing loss last season. One year later, UNLV is a completely different, and they aren’t missing those easy shots anymore. Freshman center Brandon McCoy and junior forward Shakur Juiston should give the Rebels a huge advantage on the interior.

And yet, San Jose State has been deceptively good when it comes to defending the paint, led by junior forward Ryan Welage, who is holding opponents to 23.7 percent shooting on the season. So this won’t be a walk in the park for UNLV. The Rebels will have to work the ball inside and run the offense in order to put McCoy and Juiston in good spots. Do that, and the two big men should be able to finish off SJSU.

Return to form

Jovan Mooring struggled in the Rebels’ 83-74 loss to Boise State, as he connected on just 2-of-14 from the field. The senior guard knows he needs to be better, as UNLV doesn’t have any other perimeter scoring threats to pick up the slack when he doesn’t shoot well.

Mooring should get plenty of chances to bounce back against San Jose State. The Spartans embrace a defensive philosophy that is the complete opposite of UNLV’s, as SJSU wants to force opponents to shoot 3-pointers. For the season, 42.4 percent of opposing field-goal attempts have come from long distance.

Mooring will be faced with more than a few open shots tonight. If he’s on target, he could best his season high of five 3-pointers made, which came in the season opener.

Play it straight

Talent-wise, UNLV exists on an entirely different plane from San Jose State. And SJSU can’t rely on any home-court advantage to help cover the gap. The Spartans only real chance of winning is a sub-par performance from UNLV.

If the Rebels shoot themselves in the foot with turnovers, poor game-planning or a lack of effort, SJSU can keep it close. If UNLV checks those boxes and plays its normal game, this should end with a relatively easy road win.

