O.J. Simpson threatens Cosmopolitan with $100M suit over ‘racial prejudice’

Brooke Keast / Nevada Department of Corrections via Associated Press)

O.J. Simpson is threatening to sue the Cosmopolitan for at least $100 million stemming from a November incident at the Las Vegas Strip property, according to the former football star’s attorney.

A letter sent to the property by lawyer Malcolm LaVergne via certified mail on Dec. 29 says Simpson hired the law firm because casino staff, agents and other “higher level decision makers” acted with “malice and racial prejudice.”

The law firm is threatening legal action for “no less” than $100 million, according to the letter.

LaVergne said that as of Friday night, he hadn’t heard back from casino officials.

“As a matter of company policy, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas does not comment on potential litigation,” a spokeswoman wrote Friday in an email.

In November, the Associated Press reported that Simpson had been trespassed from the property.

According to the letter, the Cosmopolitan “fraudulently” told the media that they’d kicked Simpson out because he’d been drunk, disruptive and angry at hotel staff, leading to broken glasses at a bar.

Afterward, the property neglected to reverse its decision after surveillance images showed that the staff had provided a “false narrative.”

LaVergne in November said that Simpson was not given a reason for the ban. He also says Simpson contacted his parole officer soon after the incident and underwent drug and alcohol tests, which were negative.

LaVergne wrote that his investigation determined that “executives, employees or agents of the Cosmopolitan discriminated” against Simpson in a way that breaks federal and state law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.