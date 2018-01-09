Man, 21, killed in crash in North Las Vegas

A 21-year-old passenger was killed Monday when a car ran off the road and hit a light pole in the center median, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The car was headed south on Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, about 5:30 p.m. when it crashed, police said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The other man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash, police said. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor, police said.