Neighbors try to rescue elderly man burned in apartment fire

An elderly man was in critical condition after suffering severe burns and smoke inhalation in an apartment fire this morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Neighbors broke into the apartment to pull the man out but couldn’t get to him because of the thick smoke, officials said.

Firefighters quickly rescued the man, who was treated at the scene and then taken to University Medical Center with critical burns on his upper body, officials said. Nobody else was hurt.

The fire was reported about 7:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Cordoba Lane, near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

The man, whose name was not released, may have been cooking when a flash fire on the stove spread to the cabinets, officials said. The kitchen was gutted, and the rest of the apartment sustained heat and smoke damage, officials said.

Damage was estimated at $60,000.