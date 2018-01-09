Teens arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Two teens have been arrested in a drug-related double shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition last month in the northwest valley, according to Metro Police.

Elijah Watson, 19, and an unidentified teen were booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, police said.

The suspects are connected to a Dec. 9 shooting at a house in the 4100 block of Overbrook Drive, near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the house at 3:22 p.m. that day and found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were taken to University Medical Center, where one of them died. He was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Derian Contreras, 22.

Police at the time said the victims met at least one of the suspects outside a house, and a shooter opened fire before fleeing on foot.

Watson, who was being held without bail, is scheduled to appear in front of a judge Wednesday morning, jail logs show.

Further information on the second suspect wasn’t released because he is a minor.

A report further detailing the shooting and arrests was not available this afternoon.