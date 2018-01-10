Police looking for man who robbed Strip casino

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel.

Metro Police Lt. David Gordon says a man armed with a handgun on Tuesday night demanded money from a cashier at the casino cage of the New York-New York.

Gordon says the cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of money. He says the man kept the gun in his waistband and fled on foot.

Casino-hotel owner MGM Resorts International did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.