Downtown’s Golden Gate to celebrate 112th birthday

One of the oldest structures in Southern Nevada, the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino will celebrate its 112th birthday on Saturday.

The hotel was founded in 1906, a year after much of the land that would become downtown Las Vegas was parceled out and sold in an auction next to the rail line. Room rates, according to the company, were a $1 a day.

The hotel has undergone numerous renovations over the years. A new tower was added in 2012. Last year, the resort expanded the casino floor, added a new entry and renovated its bar along the front of the building along Fremont Street.

However, according to a company spokeswoman, the basic structure of the hotel, including most of the casino and the rooms, date to 1906.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the influential evolution of Golden Gate in downtown Las Vegas,” CEO Derek Stevens said. “We are grateful for how Golden Gate has paved the way for new properties such as our neighboring 18 Fremont project, and we are thrilled to see its continuous adaption to the community.”

The Golden Gate will offer various food and drink specials to guests who visit the hotel from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. There will be free Champagne for visitors who join the One Card loyalty program; $25 match play; and special birthday cake shots for 99 cents — a nod to the property’s original shrimp cocktail price.