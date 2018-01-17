South Point’s arena gets new video display system

Courtesy of South Point

Those attending events at South Point’s Arena and Equestrian Center can now stare up at a new video display system almost three times as large as the previous installation.

Daktronics, a leading provider of large-format LED video displays and sports scoring systems, is behind the four-sided video display system. The 13,797-pound display’s 4-millimeter line spacing is among the tightest LED resolutions of any center-hung video board in any arena in the country, South Point officials said in a news release. It replaces the previous Daktronics center-hung technology installed in 2006.

Additionally, two larger “sideline” screens measure 12.5 feet high by 21.5 feet wide, while the two smaller “end zone” screens measure 14 feet high by 9.5 feet wide.

The new displays are each capable of variable content zoning, allowing each to show one large image or multiple windows of content, South Point officials said. The system can show combinations of live video, instant replays, real-time event results and statistics, graphics and animations and sponsorship messages.

Owner Michael Gaughan and South Point’s relationship with Daktronics began before the property opened in December 2005, said Steve Stallworth, South Point Arena and Equestrian Center general manager.

“When he first built the Orleans Arena, he used Daktronics exclusively and purchased the first ‘ring beam’ LED fascia in Nevada at that time,” Stallworth said. “When he opened the South Point, he purchased Daktronics screens for the arena and his state-of-the-art tournament Bowling Plaza.”

The South Point Arena and Equestrian Center has hosted the World Series of Team Roping, the Professional Bull Riders’ Velocity Tour Finals and the Indian National Finals Rodeo. It will host more than 40 weeks of equestrian events in 2018 along with events such as the World Archery Festival, Mecum Motorcycle Auction next week, USA Wrestling and collegiate basketball tournaments.