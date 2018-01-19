Sheriff to provide update on Strip mass shooting case

The head of the Las Vegas police department is due to provide a public update about the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 victims and the shooter dead, and hundreds more wounded on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's briefing, set today, comes after a lawyer for the police department asked a judge on Tuesday to keep search warrant documents sealed because charges are still being investigated.

A Metro Police spokeswoman says criminal charges could relate to items discovered at homes and in internet and email accounts belonging to shooter Stephen Paddock and his girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

The sheriff and the FBI have said they don't know a motive for the shooting.

They say they believe Paddock acted alone and meticulously concealed plans to fire assault-style weapons from a casino-hotel into an open-air country music festival crowd.