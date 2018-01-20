Three keys for UNLV basketball at Colorado State

The start of Mountain West play has not gone according to plan for UNLV. Three weeks ago, the Rebels had hopes of contending for a league title and an NCAA tournament berth, but through five games, the team is 0-3 at home and 2-3 overall against MWC opposition.

That makes Saturday's trip to Colorado State important. A loss would drop UNLV to 2-4 and leave them way behind in the regular-season standings — at a time when the program desperately needs to build fan excitement and bring people back to the Thomas & Mack Center. A win, however, would improve the Rebels to 3-0 on the road and keep them within hailing distance of the conference's top dogs.

Can UNLV stack up another road win? Three keys to watch:

Big-man defense

The Rebels are still learning how to defend the spread offenses that populate the Mountain West, and it's got Brandon McCoy's head spinning. The freshman big man is gifted in many ways — he's averaging 18.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game — but he's inexperienced when it comes to defending in space, and opponents are making UNLV pay.

Through five conference games, opponents are shooting 51.9 percent when McCoy is on the floor. When McCoy is off the floor, opposing shooting drops to 38.2 percent. That's a sizable difference, and while the sample size isn't huge, it matches what we've seen on the court, as Utah State, Air Force and New Mexico all attacked McCoy repeatedly.

Colorado State isn't a super-aggressive team when it comes to driving to the basket — only 32.2 percent of the Rams' shots come around the rim, according to Hoop-Math.com — so McCoy may not have such a target on his back. But if CSU starts forcing the issue and challenging him in the paint, McCoy has to block a few shots and send a message that he won't be kicked around by the weaklings of the Mountain West anymore.

No Nixon

Colorado State will be without its best player, as an ankle injury will sideline junior guard Prentiss Nixon (17.9 points, 1.5 steals per game). That may seem to make the Rebels' job easier, but it also means the coaching staff will have to devise a game plan for a Nixon-less team, which no one has seen yet this season.

Whether the Rams run their offense through senior forward Che Bob, junior guard J.D. Paige, junior forward Deion James or some combination of players, UNLV will have to diagnose it quickly and figure out a way to limit easy scoring chances.

Winning time

UNLV has been in position to win all five of its Mountain West games, but poor play down the stretch has doomed the Rebels to an underwhelming 2-3 start. Even victories at San Jose State and Air Force featured shaky play in the late minutes.

That's not what Marvin Menzies preaches. He wants his team to play mistake-free basketball in "winning time," but so far the Rebels have failed to grasp the concept, whether it's been turnovers, poor shot selection, defensive breakdowns or free throws causing the problems.

Can UNLV clean that up and play its best basketball in the final four minutes of a close game? We've yet to see it, but a good showing in clutch time at Colorado State could give the Rebels some much-needed confidence in that area going forward.

