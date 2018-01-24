New segment of northbound Interstate 11 set to open

Courtesy NDOT

A 2-mile long, two-lane northbound portion of Interstate 11 will open this weekend.

The recently completed stretch of I-11 from Foothills Drive in Henderson to the U.S. 95 interchange in Boulder City will open by 8 a.m. Saturday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The lanes are part of the $83 million, 2.5-mile first phase of I-11, which includes a four-lane concrete interstate freeway between Silverline Road and Foothills Drive in Henderson.

This northbound lane openings are on the heels of the first 2.5-mile stretch of southbound I-11 between U.S. 95 and the Railroad Pass Casino in August.

Interstate 11’s first phase will continue to open in sections through April.

Google Maps and Waze now recognize I-11 on their maps, an issue that lingered after the first portion of the highway opened last year.

The second phase, a $235 million, 12.5-mile stretch of I-11 through Boulder City to the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge near Hoover Dam, overseen by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, is scheduled to open by October.

This will allow motorists to bypass the main street of Boulder City, where U.S. 93 traffic tends to back up at the Nevada Way/Buchanan Boulevard light.

After the first two phases in Nevada are complete, attention will turn to Arizona’s portion, where an over 200-mile portion to Phoenix will be constructed. The Arizona Department of Transportation is in the Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement portion of their process, which lasts until November 2019.

Ultimately the goal of the I-11 project is to stretch from Mexico to Canada, as outlined in the North American Free Trade Agreement and identified in the CANAMEX Corridor.