Explosion at Henderson plant rattles windows; 2 injured

An explosion at a titanium plant in Henderson rattled windows in the southeast valley and injured two people, city and county officials said.

The blast was contained to the facility, and there was no fire or release of hazardous materials, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

The injuries were minor and did not require medical treatment, fire department officials said.

The explosion occurred just after 8 a.m. at the TIMET plant at 181 N. Water St., near Lake Mead Parkway, officials said. Crews were still on the scene as of about 9:30 a.m.

“Something occurred during their magnesium mold process — it’s part of their manufacturing process — that caused an explosion,” said Kathleen Richards, a spokeswoman for the city of Henderson.

The plant was closed while crews investigated the cause of the blast. All roads in the area remained open.

TIMET manufactures titanium-based metals products mainly for the aerospace industry.

This is not the first time there has been an explosion at the plant. In 1998, up to 1,000 pounds of molten magnesium triggered an explosion and fire at the plant, sending sparks, flames and a harmless white cloud into the air. No one was hurt.