Video streamer Hulu moving data centers to Switch in Las Vegas

Hulu

In a partnership with Switch, Hulu is moving its data centers to a new, 100 percent renewable energy facility in Las Vegas. The facility spans 2.4 million square feet across 12 buildings.

The migration of Hulu’s data to Switch will be completed next month.

With the large amount of energy needed to meet the demands of millions of viewers, the video-on-demand company, which also has a live TV service, was looking for ways to improve delivery and reduce its impact on the environment.

“Powering millions of stable and secure streams a week is no easy task,” said Rafael Soltanovich, vice president of software development for Hulu. “We’re able to ensure our viewers can reliably stream ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ or ‘Monday Night Football’ while moving towards green and sustainable operations with our data centers.”

By moving to a green-energy facility, Hulu will eliminate the equivalent in carbon emissions of that produced by more than 50,000 cars, the company said in a statement.

After launching Hulu’s Live TV platform in May, the company moved its live data assets to the public cloud platform through Amazon Web Services. The remainder is now being shifted to the Switch data centers in Las Vegas.

“This move allows us to scale in a way that not only minimizes downtime for our customers, but also provides a stable, direct connection to (Amazon Web Services), allowing it to support the growth of our existing cloud platform,” Soltanovich said.