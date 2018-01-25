Wynn’s Paradise Park to be powered by solar energy

Paradise Park, casino mogul Steve Wynn’s planned multiuse development behind his Strip hotels, will be powered exclusively by renewable energy, Wynn Resorts announced today.

The park will be powered by the Wynn Solar Facility, a solar photovoltaic plant nearly 400 miles northeast of Las Vegas in Fallon.

Under an agreement with Enel Green Power North America Inc., Wynn will start receiving power from the plant later this year to offset up to 75 percent of the existing resorts’ peak power requirements until Paradise Park opens. Enel owns and operates renewable energy plants.

“The use of renewable energy is a significant part of the future management of our energy needs in all Wynn developments,” said Wynn, chairman and chief operating officer of Wynn Resorts. “We welcome every opportunity to protect and enhance our environment, save money and serve our guests and employees.”

The carnival-themed Paradise Park will feature a 47-story, 1,500-room hotel with its own convention space, casino and restaurants. It will sit behind the Encore and the Wynn Las Vegas resorts on the banks of a man-made lagoon.

The Wynn Solar Facility, along with recently installed solar panels in Las Vegas, will generate enough renewable energy to power 5,056 average homes.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said the Wynn Solar Facility continues the state’s drive to be a national leader in renewable energy.

“The partnership between Enel Green Power and Wynn’s Paradise Park is the merging of the Silver State’s growing renewable energy industry and gaming, one of our state’s oldest industries,” Sandoval said. “This is a meaningful step in Nevada’s energy future and I am grateful that these companies worked together to use the state’s renewable energy resources for the benefit of Nevada companies and our environment.”