Suspect expected to survive in officer involved shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Metro Police shot and injured a suspect late Friday night near downtown who they say pointed a gun toward officers.

Metro was called to 1800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue to investigate a male waving a handgun, according to police. Officers instructed the man, but he didn’t comply and began to flee on foot, police said.

He then turned and pointed the gun at officers, prompting one of the officers to strike him, according to police.

The suspect was transported the University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The is the second officer in involved shooting of 2018 — the first occurred less than 24 hours earlier.