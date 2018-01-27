Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. San Diego State

It's been more than four years since UNLV has recorded a victory over San Diego State. In three of the last four seasons, SDSU has ended the Rebels' season by beating them in the Mountain West tournament. Last year, UNLV watched a 21-point second-half lead disappear, as San Diego State stormed back for an overtime win in the MWC quarterfinals.

So if there's a game the Rebels want to win this season, Saturday night's showdown with SDSU (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network) is probably the one. Can UNLV snap the streak? Three keys to watch:

Big-game attitude

Does this qualify as a rivalry game? San Diego State has won the last 11 meetings, including ending UNLV's season with victories in the Mountain West tournament in three of the last four years, but Marvin Menzies still believes this is a big game.

And that's how he wants his players to treat it.

"When I first started out as a head coach, I used to be, let's approach it like any other game and not get too excited about it," Menzies said. "But I don't believe that anymore. Now I feel like you need to get up for games that mean more to your fan base, games that mean more to your community. You need to bring more in those games."

Can the Rebels summon an extra shot of intensity and play harder than San Diego State for 40 minutes? We haven't seen UNLV play a complete game like that yet in conference play, but they'll need that kind of focus if they want to knock off San Diego State and turn this into a real rivalry again.

Win inside

San Diego State isn't a dominant team on the interior, like the best of former coach Steve Fisher's squads, but they still get the job done under the basket.

The Aztecs rank second in the league in offensive rebounds (10.8 per game), and they seal off the paint on defense, as just 24.4 percent of opponents' shots have come around the rim (for context, 38.3 percent of UNLV's attempts this season have come near the rim).

Can UNLV make a dent in either of those areas? Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston have seen their numbers dip slightly in Mountain West play, so Menzies has tinkered with bigger lineups recently, playing freshman Tervell Beck (6-foot-7, 230 pounds) alongside the two starting big men and pairing McCoy with freshman Mbacke Diong (6-foot-11, 215 pounds) for stretches.

If Menzies is determined to beat SDSU inside, that may be his approach — more big men playing together for more minutes, using strength and size under the rim to influence the game.

Whether he opts to go that route on Saturday, Menzies made it clear that Beck and Diong and bigger lineups are going to be factors in the second half of the season.

"It's still a work in progress, obviously, because those guys predominantly got their reps at different positions," Menzies said. "But I think it's something else in our arsenal that could help us."

Get moving

UNLV stagnated in the first half of Tuesday's game at Fresno State, as they got drawn into FSU's slow, walk-it-up style of play. But the Rebels came out in the second half determined to force tempo, and while it led to some quick misses early in the shot clock, it worked out because it sucked Fresno into playing fast, and elevating the tempo allowed UNLV to get back into its offensive rhythm and stage a comeback attempt.

San Diego State isn't the lead-footed unit it was under Fisher. The Aztecs can be persuaded to get up and down, and if the Rebels commit to pushing the pace for 40 minutes, they'll have a better chance of creating easy baskets around the rim.

Attacking San Diego State's halfcourt defense is a tough proposition. Look for UNLV to turn this into a fast-paced game and create shots before the defense is set.

