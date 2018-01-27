Man shoots wife, teenage stepdaughter at southeast area condo

A man opened fire on his wife and teenage stepdaughter this morning in a southeast valley condominium, briefly leaving the woman in “extremely critical condition,” according to Metro Police.

After the shooting, the man, only described as being in his 60s, fled the scene, leaving officers from multiple Metro units “scrambling” throughout the valley trying to find him until he turned himself in at the Clark County Detention Center a couple of hours later, Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Both victims are expected to survive, Lt. Isaac Auten said this afternoon.

The adult victim called 911 about 11 a.m. from the Latigo condominium complex at 2300 Silverado Ranch Boulevard, near Eastern Avenue, police said. When officers arrived at her apartment, she told them that her husband had pulled the trigger.

She and her daughter, 15, were rushed to University Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to include the facial area, McGrath said. Initially, the woman was listed in “extremely critical condition,” but has since been stabilized.

Investigators quickly had a name of a suspect and the license plate number of the car he fled in, McGrath said. Authorities were “nervous” about the potential for further violence and they scrambled throughout the valley.

Then about 1:15 p.m., the man turned himself in at the jail, Auten said. He was expected to be booked on two counts of attempted murder.

Depending on his criminal history, which he has, the suspect could potential face more charges, Auten said.

Prior to the shooting, the shooter had arrived at the apartment. As of this afternoon, it wasn’t immediately clear if he lived there as his official records suggest, or if the married couple was estranged, McGrath said.

On Friday, Metro officers had been summoned to assist the family in a domestic violence incident in which threats were made, McGrath said. Further details on that incident were not immediately available.

The shooting comes in the heels of a domestic-violence-related slaying early Friday in which a man fatally wounded his wife before he was fatally shot by Metro officers after he disobeyed orders and brandished a gun at them, police said.

He was shot after officers spotted him in a nearby neighborhood near Cactus Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, less than five miles away from Saturday’s shooting, police said.

The man killed his wife in a house also occupied by their three young children and teenage son, who called police saying his mother had been shot by his stepfather, police said.

Reassuring the community that officers “are here” for victims of domestic violence, Lt. Auten said, “make sure you don’t hesitate to reach out.”