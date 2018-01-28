Casino promotions: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 | 2 a.m.
WESTGATE
$250,000 Magic Money
Date: Through Feb. 25
Information: Loyalty club members receive one free swipe daily. Win up to $250,000.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in January
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Jan. 31, it’s player’s choice.
• • •
Lucky Spin Gift Gallery
Date: Tuesdays in January
Information: Prize awarded with every spin.
• • •
Reels of Fortune Sunday Slot Tournament
Date: Sundays in January
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 20 points to participate.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
New members
Information: New card members who earn 25 points within the first 72 hours of using their card will be awarded up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
Sledge Race
Date: Sundays-Wednesdays in January
Information: Earn at least 500 base points to play kiosk game and win slot play.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
$600,000 Crazy Cupid’s Money Madness
Date: February
Information: Promotion begins at $10,000 and grows until one player is chosen at random to win the entire cash bonus. The Super Progressive Cash Bonus will hit before it reaches $25,000, and when it does, other players will win $25 in play. Once the bonus is hit, the progressive bonus will reset at $10,000. There will also be a free play progressive bonus that will start at $1,000 and must hit by $2,500. This bonus will hit on average three times per day and will reset at $1,000. Slot machine players have the opportunity to win either bonus at any time just for being active players on the casino floor.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Feb. 19
Information: Receive 2x points on video poker and 5x points on slots. Players who earn 1,000 base points in video poker play will earn $6. Players who receive 1,000 base points in reel play will receive $15.
• • •
Prime Time Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Slot tournament, discounts and more for loyalty-card members 50 and older. Top prize in tournament is $1,000.
• • •
$500,000 Spin 2 Win
Date: Sundays-Thursdays in January
Time: 3 a.m.-midnight
Information: Earn 500 same-day points on slot machines or 2,000 same-day points on video poker machines to participate. Win up to $100 in play.
• • •
HOOTERS
Dare Devil You Spin You Win
Date: Through April 1
Information: Win up to $1 million; daily prizes include shirts, merchandise, slot play and more. Receive one free kiosk swipe daily; earn additional swipes for 250 base points.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
BMW Giveaway
Date: Through Feb. 24
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn entries for a chance to win three-year lease on a 2018 BMW 430i Gran Coupe. Actual car may vary.
• • •
Year of the Dog Pull Tabs
Date: Through Feb. 24
Information: Earn 200 slot points or have a $10 average rated bet for one hour every Friday and Saturday to receive one pull tab. Prizes include free slot play, free bets, dining credits and up to $10,000.
• • •
Go for the Gold Kiosk Game
Date: February
Information: Earn 20 points or have a $10 average rated bet for one hour from Monday through Thursday. Win dining credits, points, mystery gifts and up to $5,000 in slot play.
• • •
$2,500 slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Players may qualify by inserting their loyalty card into an eligible slot machine.
• • •
Baccarat hot seats
Date: Wednesdays and Saturdays
Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays
Information: Win a share of promotional chips. Players may qualify with an open rating and minimum average bet of $25 on pai gow poker or mini-baccarat.
• • •
Weekly $30,000 baccarat drawings
Date: Fridays
Time: 8, 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Win a share of $30,000 in play.
• • •
Mystery multiplier
Date: Sundays in February
Information: Earn up to 20X points on slots. Players are allowed up to 75,000 points. Promotion excludes all video poker play.
• • •
Indulge Gift Series
Date: Thursdays in February
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or have a $25 average rated bet for one hour to be eligible to receive a gift. The gift series includes a popcorn maker, hot chocolate set, fondue set and an ice cream maker.
• • •
Russell Stover Chocolate Giveaway
Date: Feb. 13
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Available to all Club 52 members.
• • •
Wine Giveaway
Date: Feb. 27
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Available to all Club 52 members.
• • •
TUSCANY
Thank You Seniors Thursdays
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Members 50 and older receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Hoodie giveaway
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in January
Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical to receive a hoodie.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points
Date: Wednesdays
Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.
• • •
Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in January
Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.
• • •
Triple 7 Saturday Pit Drawing
Date: Saturdays
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive 100 virtual drawing tickets for every pit comp dollar earned. Top prize is $700 in chips.
• • •
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot base point earned. Top prize is 50,000 points.
• • •
Ice cream giveaway
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Nifty 50 slot tournament
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Players have a chance to win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES*
Young at Heart
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 7 a.m.-midnight
Information: For players 50 and older. Includes drawings, point multipliers and dining discounts. See kiosk for details.
*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
SAM'S TOWN
Point multipliers
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in January
Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
ELDORADO and JOKERS WILD
Mystery giveaway
Date: Mondays
Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.
• • •
Mystery point multipliers
Date: Sundays
Information: Earn up to 50x points.
• • •
Prime Generation
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Players 50 and older receive discounts and special promotions.
• • •
Rolling for Slot Dollars
Date: Fridays
Time: 3:30-10:30 p.m. at Eldorado; 3-10 p.m. at Jokers Wild
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
Take It or Trade It
Date: Saturdays
Time: 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Eldorado; 6-10 p.m. at Jokers Wild
Information: Win up to $1,000.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Point multipliers
Date: Wednesdays in January
Information: Receive 10x points on slots, 6x on video poker and 6x points on table games.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.
• • •
Monday-Tuesday point multipliers
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in January
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x on video poker.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Sunset and Santa Fe.
• • •
Wheel of Fortune Big Time Bonus
Date: Through Jan. 31
Information: When the Wheel of Fortune jackpot hits, one guest will win the jackpot. Everybody playing with a valid Boarding Pass at that property wins slot play, up to $100. Must hit by $20,000.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
Cliff Hanger Kiosk Game and drawing
Date: Through Jan. 28
Information: Play Fridays-Sundays to win points for dining, cash, play and more. Earn 10 points to play. Earn entries every day for the Spin & Win Cash Drawing at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 28. Spin for up to $10,000 cash. There will be 10 winners at each Fiesta.
*Valid at Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho
• • •
$10,000 Pregame Run for the Money Cash Drawings
Date: Select Saturdays through Feb. 3
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000. Earn entries playing games, with 2x entries on Saturdays. Five winners each night will also win entries into the Big Game Giveaway on Feb. 4.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
MyGeneration Wednesdays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
PALACE STATION
$75,000 Chinese New Year Baccarat Tournament
Date: March 2-3
Information: Win up to $20,000 in play.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in January
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
PLAZA
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
50-plus Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can participate in $5,500 slot and video poker tournaments, $3,000 weekly tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $4,000 free slot play drawings at 7 and 8 p.m. Earn 50 points to receive a swipe on the kiosk for cash, slot play, points and dining.
• • •
Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings
Date: Last Wednesday of the month
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in January
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.
• • •
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in January
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: The first gift is free for invited guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On Jan. 31, it’s a mystery gift.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
BINION’S
Mother Lode swipe and win
Date: Ongoing
Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
2018 Unlock & Reveal
Date: January
Information: Participate by accruing points through slot play. Win up to $10,000.
• • •
The Million Point Club II
Date: June 1-2
Information: Reach 1 million points by May 30 to participate in private event.