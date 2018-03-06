County dumps proposal to let hair salons serve beer and wine

Clark County commissioners today ditched a proposed ordinance to let owners of salons and barbershops sell alcohol to patrons, citing a lack of clarity and structure in the regulations.

“There were just too many questions about who would be selling the drinks, who would be marketing them, how they’d be distributed and many other issues,” Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said. “It just got to be too much.”

If passed, the ordinance, initially discussed at a Feb. 21 meeting, would have allowed patrons to buy beer and wine along with their haircuts.

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly said business owners report that customers often ask if they offer drinks like salons and barbershops in some other places.

Seven states have approved serving alcohol at salons, barbershops and spas, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Nevada is not one of them.