How to turn TV time into exercise time

Shutterstock.com

Circuit suggestions for a 30-minute show You can use these moves on their own or create a circuit routine to the length of your favorite TV show. 1. 1 minute of cardio warmup 2. 15 squats 3. 30-second hold plank 4. 30-second squat pulses 5. 15 crunches 6. 12 lunge leg lifts (6 on each side) 7. 1-minute hold side plank (30 second on each side) Repeat entire circuit x2

Circuit suggestions for a 1-hour show 1. 1-minute cardio warmup 2. 15 crunches 3. 12 cross-body toe touches (6 on each side) 4. 20 squats 5. 30-second plank 6. 1-minute cardio 7. 20 lunges (10 on each side) 8. 12 side plank crunches (6 on each side) 9. 30-second squat pulses 10. 30-second marching glute bridge 11. 15 crunches 12. 1-minute cardio Repeat entire circuit x3

Motivating yourself to get to the gym each day can be tough. Fortunately, there are a ton of great workouts you can do at home. Better yet, there are a ton of great workouts you can do while watching TV. Whether you’re already a fitness aficionado or just getting moving again, incorporating exercise into your existing routine is one of the best ways to maintain a momentum that lasts. Plus, if you need to justify hours spent binge-watching The Crown or Mindhunter—here’s your ticket.

Exercises

These moves are basic body-weight exercises that you’re probably familiar with already. But they’re classics for a reason—they give you the most bang for your buck and can tone your entire body. All of these exercises have multiple variations, some listed below, so feel free to explore and make each move your own. Just be sure to maintain proper form—the last thing you want to do is pull a hamstring while binge-watching The Office for the umpteenth time.

• Plank: As you would at the top of a push-up, plant your hands on the ground, directly under your shoulders, and hold your arms straight. Press your toes into the floor, feet flexed with a neutral spine and neck. You should form one straight, diagonal line from your heels to your head. Then, tighten and engage your core, glutes and thighs to stabilize the position. Variation: Single leg plank. While in plank position, lift one of your legs up, squeezing your glutes, and hold it. Alternate between legs.

• Side plank: Lay on your right side with your feet stacked on top of each other. Then, prop yourself up on your right arm or forearm and raise your hips until your body is in a straight, diagonal line. Finally, hold your core and contract the muscles in your legs and glutes. Hold. Alternate sides. Variation: Side plank crunches From side plank, bend your top knee and top elbow. Bring the two to touch and return to the original position.

• Squat: Stand and position your feet slightly wider than the width of your hips. Point your toes slightly outward. Face forward. Keep your spine in a neutral position. Lower your hips and bend your knees, keeping your upper body upright and your back straight. Return to a standing position and squeeze your glutes as you reach the top. Variation: Squat pulses. Once you hit the low point in your squat, don’t stand back up immediately. Stay in that position and pulse up and down, no more than a couple inches.

• Lunge: Stand with your feet hips-width apart and hands on your hips. Then, take a large step forward with your right leg and shift your weight to your right heel. Keep your upper body straight and lower yourself onto your right leg until your thigh is parallel with the floor, making a 90-degree angle with your calf. Finally, press into your right heel and return to standing. Alternate between legs. Variation: Lunge with leg lift. Begin a regular lunge with your right leg forward. Straighten your right leg, lean your weight forward (hinging at the hips) and lift your left behind you until it’s straight and parallel with the floor.

• Crunches: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet planted flatly on the floor. Put your hands on either side of your head or crossed over your chest. Then, press your lower back into the floor and begin rolling your shoulders up, about 4-5 inches. Finally, contract your abdominal muscles and lower back to starting position. Variation: Cross-body toe touch. Lay flat on your back with your arms extended above your head. Engage your abdominal muscles and lift your right leg and left arm, folding your body so that your left elbow crosses over your right knee and allows you to touch your hand to your toes. Your arm and leg should remain straight. Roll back down. Alternate sides.

• Glute bridge. Lie on your back, knees bent in crunch position. Keep your arms at your side, palms facing down. Then, lift your hips off the ground until your knees, hips and shoulders form a straight, diagonal line. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Keep your abs tight and drawn. Finally, hold the position before rolling back down. Variation: Marching glute bridge. While holding the basic glute bridge, lift one foot off the ground, bringing your knee toward your chest. Alternate between legs as if you are “marching.” Don’t let your hips sag as your legs lift.

What about cardio?

You don’t need a treadmill or a cycling trainer to get your blood pumping. Incorporate cardio into your at-home routine by doing jumping jacks, burpees, high knees, mountain-climbers or bicycle crunches. Walking/running in place and jumping rope are other great options.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.