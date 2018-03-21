Henderson Police: Woman, 27, arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Henderson Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old woman in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian earlier this month.

Ashley Clinton was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Henderson Detention Center on a felony count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury and misdemeanor counts of failure to render aid at an accident and driving with a suspended driver’s license, police said.

Police did not say how they identified Clinton as the driver but noted that the arrest came after “extensive investigation.”

The accident was reported about 8:30 p.m. March 6 at Galleria and Ward drives, where officers found a woman lying in the road, police said.

The woman was hit as she was crossing the street, and the driver left the scene without stopping to render aid or calling 911, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she later died, police said.