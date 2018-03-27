Man sought in groping of woman in store bathroom

​Metro Police are looking for a man who they say groped a woman inside a Las Vegas-area store restroom in December.

The woman was inside a restroom stall at about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 28 at the store near Eastern Avenue and Russell Road when she heard a man's voice.

Upon exiting the stall she saw the man and informed him he was in the wrong bathroom. The man then approached the victim and groped her genitals over her shorts, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male between ages 55 and 60 who is 6 feet tall.​

He was seen on a video police released Tuesday wearing a white baseball cap, gray shirt and blue jeans. He was seen leaving the area in a white pickup truck.

Anyone with any information regarding this sexual assault is urged to contact the Metro's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.