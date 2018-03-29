Water leak causes partial power outage at Bellagio

A water leak that seeped into an electrical panel at the Bellagio caused a power outage in parts of the resort today, according to the Clark County Fire Department. The water caused arcing and smoke in the panel, which also set off a fire alarm, officials said.

There were no evacuations or injuries as a result of the incident, which was reported about 11 a.m., officials said. Power was still out as of about 2 p.m.

The outage affected the buffet, the Cirque du Soleil theater and parts of the race and sports book, MGM Resorts spokeswoman Mary Hynes said.

Some elevators also were impacted, and firefighters helped people get out safely, the fire department reported. Guest rooms did not lose power, fire officials said.

“We are aware of the limited power surge some guests are experiencing around the resort,” the Bellagio said via Twitter shortly after 11 a.m. “The problem has been identified, isolated and we are working to restore full operations.”