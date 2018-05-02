Domino’s tests self-driving pizza delivery in Las Vegas

Dee-Ann Durbin / AP

If you order pizza from this westside Domino’s store, you might soon notice a new feature when the vehicle arrives.

The company announced Tuesday that it is testing a simulated self-driving Ford, one that appears like an automated vehicle but is actually driven by a person, out of the store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., near Fort Apache Road.

The vehicle, which Domino’s and Ford featured at this year’s CES Show in January, will take deliveries from the store to customers who have ordered online and opted to participate in the test.

Those customers will be able to track the vehicle via GPS and receive text messages as the self-driving test vehicle approaches.

Additionally, text messaging will provide the customer with simple instructions on how to retrieve an order via Domino's Heatwave Compartment inside the vehicle by entering an order-specific PIN code.

The purpose of the pilot program is to gauge customer reaction with interacting with the vehicle.

The test will run through mid-July.