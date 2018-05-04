Neal gives Golden Knights early lead in game 5

Shea Theodore fired a puck towards the net with only seconds remaining in a scoreless first period, and it ricocheted off a players skate before reaching the goalie.

The rebound bounced right to James Neal, who slotted it into the wide-open net to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead over the Sharks with only three seconds left in the frame.

Vegas controlled play for most of the period Friday night at T-Mobile Arena, outshooting San Jose 15-7.

Martin Jones, who shut the Golden Knights out in the game four on Wednesday, stopped the first 14 shots of the game but Vegas finally broke through.

Marc-Andre Fleury had only one difficult save to make in the period, and it was his own fault. Fleury ventured behind his own net to retrieve a puck, and immediately turned it over. The Sharks passed it in front of the net and fired it, but Fleury was just able to scramble and make a spectacular glove save.

Pre game

The Golden Knights host San Jose tonight at T-Mobile Arena in the second-round series tied 2-2.

Vegas has consistently been one of the best offensive teams in the NHL this season, and has done it by scoring in transition and carrying the puck into the offensive zone with skilled passes in the middle of the ice.

The Sharks have largely taken it away by packing the neutral zone with as many players as possible.

“They’ve done a good job,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “We just have to make better execution with our passes.”

Vegas may also use alternative methods of gaining the offensive zone like dumping the puck into the corners and chasing it down.

“If it needs to be dumped in that’s fine but we need to get (the puck) back with our speed,” forward Cody Eakin said. “You’re not always going to be able to carry it in. We have to get the forecheck going and try to get the puck back and make it hard on their defense.”

Too many times this series the Golden Knights have dumped a puck into the zone without purpose, relinquishing possession right back to the Sharks.

“You have to think in advance,” Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. “Before you get to the red line you have to know where your linemates are so you can make a dump that is easy to recover. That’s something that we’ve been missing.”

Vegas’ dominant forecheck that helped them finish second in the NHL in takeaways was missing in San Jose. The Golden Knights forced only nine total takeaways in the last two games and will need to drastically improve in that aspect to win tonight.

“I don’t mind dumping pucks in, but when you do it you better be fast to go get them. That’s the key,” Gallant said. “I thought our forecheck was late last game. If you give teams time to execute their plays then they will.”

Tonight’s game holds massive implications. When a series is tied 2-2 the winner of game five goes on to win the series 80 percent of the time.

“We got ourselves a good series so we have to bring our A-game and see what happens,” Eakin said. “It’s always nice to be at home. We earned that so it’s going to be fun to play in front of our home fans and give them something to cheer about.”

Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Sharks 1

Playoffs record for predictions: 6-2

Season record for predictions: 38-26

Puck drops: 7:00 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: NBC Sports Network (DirecTV 220, Cox 1038, Dish Network 159)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-155, Total 5.5 minus-120 to the under

Golden Knights playoff record (6-2) (3-1 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Playoffs goal leader: William Karlsson (4)

Playoffs assist leader: Reilly Smith (8)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (6-2, 1.53 goals against average)

San Jose Sharks playoff record (6-2) (3-1 away)

Coach: Peter DeBoer

Playoffs goal leader: Tomas Hertl (5)

Playoffs assist leader: Joe Pavelski (6)

Expected goalie: Martin Jones (6-2, 2.01 goals against average)

Golden Knights expected game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Luca Sbisa, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban

