Live blog: Marchessault strikes first to put Golden Knights ahead 1-0 Flyers visit T-Mobile Arena to start 2018-2019 season

Golden Knights score at 6:37 of the first period

The Golden Knights pressured the Flyers early and peppered them with a number of shots, including three on goal. The fourth found its way past Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott.

Jonathan Marchessault got behind the defense, received a pass from Jon Merrill and wristed a shot by Elliott to make the score 1-0 Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury was also credited with an assist.

Fleury started the sequence after one of the few times the puck was in the Golden Knights' defensive zone. The Flyer have managed only a single shot on goal.

Pre-game

The Golden Knights zipped around the ice this morning at City National Arena noticeably quicker than the last few days, and communicated with each other more spiritedly.

Consider it a byproduct of training camp officially coming to the end, and a signal that the franchise’s second regular season is hours away. Vegas begins its defense of last season’s Western Conference championship at 7 p.m. tonight at T-Mobile Arena against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“We’re in game mode now,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said.

The preseason wears on everyone, as 20 days of training camp drags even for a team that’s had a relatively short 119 days since its last real game in the Stanley Cup Final.

“As a player, you want to play a couple preseason games just to be ready, but three weeks is a long time,” first-line forward Jonathan Marchessault said.

Marchessault said sellout crowds at every home preseason game helped keep things exciting, but those environments should pale in comparison to the one tonight. Last year’s home opener, a 5-2 win over the Coyotes, will be remembered as a defining moment in Las Vegas sports history.

This year’s first game will also go down as historic, albeit for different reasons. The Golden Knights plan to commemorate last season with a pregame ceremony that will include raising Western Conference and Pacific Division championship banners.

“It’s going to be nice to see in your building,” Gallant said. “I don’t think that’s going to make us lose any focus. I think our guys will be happy; it’s exciting and the game will be loud tonight like it is every night.”

Gallant and the players were effusive in their praise for the Flyers, who have high expectations of their own coming off of a postseason appearance last year. Philadelphia fell to Pittsburgh in six games in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals but could improve this season behind a young roster that, not unlike Vegas, prides itself on playing fast.

Philadelphia won its only trip to Las Vegas last season, 4-1 in February, but fell 3-2 to the Golden Knights at home in March.

“It’s a new season and obviously we’re happy,” Marchessault said. “But we have some unfinished business. We’re not satisfied with what we did last year. We want more.”

Keefer’s Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Flyers 3 (OT)

Season record for predictions: 0-0

Pick to score the first Golden Knights’ goal: Max Pacioretty

TV: NBC Sports Network (DirecTV 220, Cox 38 , CenturyLink 640)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-170, Flyers plus-150; over/under: 6

Golden Knights (51-24-7 last season) (29-10-2 home last season)

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Goals leader (last season): William Karlsson (43)

Assists leader (returning from last season): Jonathan Marchessault (48)

Expected goalie: Marc Andre-Fleury (2.24 gaa, .927 save percentage last season)

Philadelphia Flyers (42-26-14 last season) (20-13-8 road last season)

Coach: Dave Hakstol (fourth season)

Goals leader (last season): Claude Giroux (34)

Assists leader (last season): Claude Giroux (68)

Expected goalie: Brian Elliott (2.66 gaa, .909 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, William Carrier, Ryan Carpenter, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves Reilly Smith, Paul Stastny

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Nick Holden, Brayden McNabb, John Merrill, Colin Miller, Shea Theodore

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban

