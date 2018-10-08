SLS Las Vegas starts $100 million renovation project

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

SLS Las Vegas has kicked off a $100 million project to renovate the north Strip resort’s casino floor, hotel rooms, pool area and entertainment spaces.

The SLS opened in August 2014 after a $415 million renovation of the former Sahara. It features 1,615 hotel rooms, more than 95,000 square feet of meeting space, restaurants, lounges and entertainment venues.

Alex Meruelo founder of the Meruelo Group and owner of the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, acquired the property in April.

“These renovations are just the first step in realizing the exciting vision Mr. Meruelo has planned for the property,” SLS General Manager Paul Hobson said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to provide an unparalleled guest experience as we move forward with our enhancements and improved amenities.”

Room and casino upgrades already are underway, with most of the work to be done in phases over the next year.

In 2020, two new hotel properties, the Drew and Resorts World Las Vegas, are planned to open on the north end of the Strip. The Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project also is slated for completion in 2020.