Previewing UNLV football at San Jose State with reader questions

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

With UNLV set to take on San Jose State in a must-win game today (3:30 p.m., AT&T SportsNet), let's preview the contest by answering some reader questions:

@DrSlats

What time Saturday does Sanchez get fired??

@MikeGrimala

Multiple readers asked this question (with varying degrees of viciousness), so the doctor will represent all those people as well.

Losing at San Jose State in this spot would not be so egregious that it would warrant barring Tony Sanchez from the team flight back to Las Vegas. In fact, nothing that happens on the field will be bad enough to cost him his job before the end of the season. But if the Rebels do lose today, and the losing streak rolls on for a few more weeks — very possible with the schedule ahead — it will be very difficult for Sanchez to explain to his athletic director.

I think Sanchez gets through this season, and then he’ll get at least one more season after that due to a variety of factors — his fundraising efforts, his contract (which runs through 2021), and the nature of the rebuilding job at UNLV. But a loss to San Jose State would officially put him on the hot seat in my opinion, meaning the onus would be on Sanchez to do something in 2018 or 2019 to prove he deserves to stay.

@ZMoreimi

If UNLV does decide to sack Sanchez at the end of the season, who realistically could they hire? Any ideas?

@MikeGrimala

Therein lies the rub for those who want Sanchez gone. What realistic options are out there, just waiting to turn UNLV into a consistent winner? What would draw a good coach to Las Vegas? It’s not a big-money job, and it’s not a high-profile job, and it’s not a stepping stone to a better job. So you’re basically stuck trying to strike gold with an unknown rising star, or a previously competent coach who is looking for a low-pressure opportunity to pad his resume and get back in the game.

This next reader has a specific candidate in mind …

@kirkkern

Realistic replacement name: Brady Hoke. Got SDSU out of a situation similar to what UNLV is currently in.

@MikeGrimala

Hoke seems like a decent example to illustrate UNLV’s difficult position. He’s a coach with a good but not great mid-major resume; he went 34-38 at Ball State, then posted a 13-12 record in two years at San Diego State (2009-10). He then faltered when making the step up to Michigan, and now appears to be working his way back up to another head coaching job after assistant stints at Oregon and Tennessee.

The issue is money. Hoke’s last college job as the defensive line coach at Tennessee in 2017 paid him $500,000, and now he’s serving in the same role in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers. UNLV is currently paying Sanchez $600,000 per year. I don’t know Hoke’s NFL salary, but would you take a pay cut to take over a program like UNLV, where failure is all but guaranteed for your first several years — and maybe longer?

If even coaches of Hoke’s ilk are out of UNLV’s price range, what does that leave? There just aren’t a lot of known quantities who would make sense. That’s a big reason why I think Sanchez gets another year to show progress.

@VegasRebelDrew

Max Gilliam has steadily improved offensively. If this progress continues and UNLV is consistently putting points on the board, does Sanchez keep him or put Armani back in?

@MikeGrimala

There’s an old saying in sports that you can’t lose your job due to injury, but you can just go ahead and ignore it. It’s absolutely not true, as guys lose their jobs to injury all the time. The list of injury fill-ins who have gone on to claim the full-time job is too long to recite here, but trust me, it’s very, very common.

Still, I don’t see it happening with Gilliam and Rogers. This is still Armani’s team, the offense has been built around his skills, and despite Gilliam’s improved play against Air Force, the Rebels are still at their best when they are running the ball with Rogers at the center of the attack. When he’s back to 100 percent health, his starting job will be waiting for him.

@highflyingrebel

Being a coach at UNLV ain’t easy, ask the graveyard of coaches who preceded him, and cracks are showing in the veneer…Do you think Sanchez is dreaming a bit about a return to Gorman vs. giving UNLV his 100 percent?

@MikeGrimala

This is a very interesting question, but I’m afraid the answer is going to be a bit boring: I don’t think Sanchez misses it all that much. He is a competitive, ambitious guy who wants to advance his coaching career to the highest levels. Say what you will about the UNLV football job, but once you’ve led a Division I program, high school ball probably seems like small potatoes.

I doubt the high school sidelines will ever give Sanchez the rush of coaching college football, especially at a place like Bishop Gorman, where blowing teams out week after week has to get a bit boring after a while. Sanchez wants a challenge, and he has spent his career seeking out difficult turnaround projects. I think he enjoys testing himself in that way.

If things don’t work out at UNLV, I’d expect him to turn up as an assistant at another DI school before I see him going back to the prep ranks.

@PeterSalisbury5

Looking forward, will recruiting be hamstrung if Sanchez remains with no extension or no quick replacement in spite of the new facilities?

@MikeGrimala

I don’t expect recruiting to take any discernible hit if Sanchez stays on after the season. As covered earlier, he already has a contract extension that runs through the 2021 season, so he’s not a “lame duck” in terms of his deal. Sure, other schools may point out to recruits that Sanchez is on the hot seat, but they’ve probably already been doing that for the last four years. Nothing will change all that much.

@PedritoLV

What will Nunu Beck’s 3-point percentage be this season?

@MikeGrimala

Tervell "Nunu" Beck showed surprisingly good scoring touch as a freshman last season, both around the basket and from beyond the arc. He made 36.0 percent of his 3-pointers, which actually ranked second on the team behind Jordan Johnson.

The big question is, how many 3’s will Beck attempt this season? He only took 25 last year, which is a minuscule sample size. If two of his makes had rimmed out, his accuracy would have plummeted to 28.0 percent; If two of his misses had rattled in, it would have risen to 44.0 percent.

We still don’t know if Marvin Menzies plans to use Beck as a power forward, small forward, or something in between. His position will have a big impact on the type of shots he takes, so that will be one of the early storylines to monitor.

@coachp750

Was Kent Baer a terrible recruiter? Do you think Tim Skipper can improve the athletes coming in fast enough to save Sanchez?

@MikeGrimala

The key word there is “athletes” — UNLV simply isn’t very athletic on defense, and it shows every time an opposing team is able to stretch them out and make the Rebels play in space. In the run game, that means option plays to the perimeter, which have gashed UNLV for years. In the passing game, it means 50/50 jump balls deep down the field, where Rebels defensive backs have consistently struggled to play the ball without committing penalties or allowing long completions.

UNLV’s No. 1 priority on the recruiting trail has to be adding more athletic players on the defensive side. The Rebels need to get quicker, stronger, faster and more agile on the defensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary. That’s obviously an extremely difficult task, as the number of huge, athletic men on the planet is limited. Whether Skipper can accomplish that in one offseason is questionable at best.

@JamesEMurphy11

Should we expect this game against SJSU to lead to anything for the rest of the season for UNLV? Or is this just two bald men fighting over a comb?

@MikeGrimala

If the Rebels manage to win at San Jose State today, they’ll be able to celebrate for about five minutes before looking ahead to the next two weeks on the schedule. They’d be 3-5, with games vs. Fresno State (Nov. 3) and at San Diego State (Nov. 10) on the slate; Gilliam would have to win at least one of those contests in order to give UNLV a realistic chance. If he gets UNLV to 4-6 when Armani Rogers returns, he’ll have done his job and then we can talk about possibly saving the season.

@ktwice6

Is there any way to know who was the one person who voted SDSU No. 1 in the preseason hoops poll?

@MikeGrimala

The league doesn’t release individual ballots, so unless that particular voter comes forward to defend/explain his vote, we’ll probably never know.

It wasn’t me, but I don’t think it’s such an egregious opinion that the voter needs to be hunted down and outed publicly. Yes, UNR deserves to be the runaway favorite, and the Wolf Pack’s depth will probably win out over the course of the regular season. But in the league tournament, San Diego State has as good a chance as any team to take the crown. Sophomore Jalen McDaniels had a case for Mountain West Player of the Year honors last year based on advanced metrics, and I’m really high on sophomore wing Matt Mitchell as well. The Aztecs have a really strong core and should be a safe bet to join UNR in the NCAA tournament.

@VegasRebelDrew

If you HAD to eat one of UNLV’s unlimited dining options at games, would it be the hot dogs, the nachos, or the popcorn?

@MikeGrimala

Now this is a food question with some nuance! Food monotony is a real phenomenon — even if you love a certain dish, how many times in a row can you eat that thing and only that thing before you get tired of it? In this scenario, the hot dog is my favorite of the available items, but I don’t think I could slam dogs for three or four hours straight without getting bored. And with the popcorn, I’d have to eat a ton of it to get full. I’d pass on those options.

That leaves the nachos, which are a little bit more substantive than popcorn. And with the flavor blend of tortilla chip and cheese, it offers a little more variety than hot dog after hot dog. I think I could eat nachos for the duration of a football game and be good with that decision.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.