Fire breaks out at fourplex used by squatters, officials say

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Fire broke out today at a fourplex near downtown Las Vegas that was being renovated and was used by squatters, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. at the building in the 700 block of Morgan Avenue, near Interstate 15 and H Street, official said. Heavy flames were coming from the structure, officials said.

The fire was out by shortly after 1 p.m., and nobody was injured, officials said. The cause of the blaze was under investigation, officials said.

No damage estimate was provided.