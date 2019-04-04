Police: Pedestrian, 48, killed in hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run as she was crossing Charleston Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard, Metro Police said.

The 48-year-old Las Vegas woman was crossing the road east of Arlington Street about 11:25 p.m. when she was hit by a “smaller white Toyota,” police said.

The woman, whose name was not released pending notification of her family, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver “fled the scene in the vehicle,” police said.

The death was the 29th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.