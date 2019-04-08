Police: Woman robbed, shot outside drugstore

Metro Police

A woman was shot in the leg Saturday during a robbery outside a drugstore after she punched the gunman in the face and ran away, Metro Police said.

The incident happened about 3:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the store in the 6100 block of Spring Mountain Road, police said.

The victim left the store to get something from her car when a man ran up, pointed a gun at her and demanded her personal property, police said. The victim punched the man in the face before he pushed her to the ground, police said.

He took her purse and tried to take her jewelry, police said. As she got up and started to run away, the man fired a shot, which hit her in the leg, police said.

Police said the woman was taken to University Medical Center but did not provide any information about her condition.

The suspect fled in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, police said. He was described as a black man in his late 20s, about 5 feet 7 or 8 inches tall with a goatee. He was wearing a light-colored polo shirt and dark-colored pants, police said.

Anyone with any information should call Metro at 702-828-2639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.