Woman hit by vehicle in Henderson dies over weekend

A woman hit by a vehicle that went through a stop sign Wednesday night died over the weekend, according to Henderson Police.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. at Texas and Atlantic avenues in the downtown area, police said. The vehicle, headed south on Texas, failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a man and woman in an “implied crosswalk,” police said.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, while the man was taken to another hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Investigators later learned the woman died over the weekend, police said. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release her name after her family is notified.

Preliminary investigation indicated neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the accident, police said. No information was released about the driver.

The death marked the third traffic-related fatality in Henderson this year.