Police: Man gunned down roommate on patio, then targeted another trying to flee

METRO POLICE

Related news Woman killed in east valley double shooting; roommate arrested

During a spat, a man retrieved a gun from his room, headed to a patio, fatally wounded a roommate and shot another who’d made a run for his life, according to Metro Police.

The surviving victim — whose multiple gunshot wounds in the back likely left him paralyzed — called 911 to report what happened, noting that the suspect, Richard Russell Kelly, remained at the house.

Gunshots blasted shortly before 10 p.m. April 2 in the 5500 block of Sundance Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Christy Lane.

Using a bullhorn, police “challenged” the gunman to come out, and Kelly appeared, according to his arrest report.

After Kelly, 36, was handcuffed, officers entered the home to find an unconscious Rebekah Peters, 31, in the patio area, police said.

The surviving victim, who also was found on the patio, was taken to University Medical Center.

It wasn’t clear exactly what led to the shooting, but police said the three had been hanging out before the argument.

Peters, 31, had just to Las Vegas from New York City a few months prior, according to an obituary published in the Times Herald-Record newspaper.

A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Peters was an avid gymnast growing up, later teaching the sport at a school, the obituary said.

She was a fan of the NFL Jets team and the New York Yankees, attending games and taking photos with the baseball stars, the obituary read. “Rebekah possessed an unrivaled spirit, incredible beauty, unforgettable laughter, and will be eternally in our hearts.”

She would have turned 32 on Thursday.