Firefighters put out blaze at 2 mobile homes

A fire today spread from one mobile home to another before firefighters were able to put out the blaze, the Clark County Fire Department reported.

A fire was reported about 11:30 a.m. today in the 3600 block of Wyoming Avenue, near U.S. 95, officials said. When firefighters arrived, a single-wide mobile home was on burning, and the blaze quickly spread to another home behind it, officials said. It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fires, officials said.

One adult received medical care on scene for unspecified reasons, but it was not known if they were taken to a hospital, officials said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, officials said.

Damage had not yet been estimated, officials said.