Wynn, Encore to offer free self-parking without restrictions

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

Related Story Wynn, Encore first Strip resorts to dump parking fee

Wynn Resorts will allow free self-parking for everyone at its Strip properties without restrictions starting Wednesday.

As it stands, self-parking is free for overnight guests and patrons who spend $50 or more, including on food, shopping and gambling. Anyone else pays a fee of up to $18 a day.

“Creating a seamless experience is a cornerstone of the five-star service we provide,” Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas, said in a news release. “This extends to our complimentary parking facilities, where we take great care to ensure they are safe, spotless and accessible for all of our guests.”

The gates at the self-parking garage at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will be removed, a Wynn spokesman said.

Illuminated guidance systems, plate-reading systems and garage entry and exit gate speed bumps will remain for security purposes, according to the news release.

Valet parking will remain free for overnight hotel gusts, with nonhotel guests receiving valet validation if they spend at least $50 at a Wynn property.

Following a trend among Stirp resorts, Wynn started charging for parking in August 2016. But it became the first major Strip resort to back away from the fees in July, when it started offering free parking again for hotel guests and patrons spending at least $50.

MGM Resorts International was the first to start charging for parking at 11 of its Strip resorts, starting with nonresidents in June 2016. Others followed, including the Strip’s other major resort owner, Caesars Entertainment Corp.