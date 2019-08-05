Apparent Twitter feed shows Ohio shooter was anti-Trump leftist

John Minchillo / AP

A Twitter account appearing to be from the gunman who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, showed tweets labeling himself a "leftist," bemoaning the election of President Donald Trump, supporting Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and encouraging people to cut fences of immigrant detention centers.

While investigators try to determine a motive for Sunday's attack by 24-year-old Connor Betts, his apparent account offers a window into his politics. It stands in contrast to the social media of El Paso shooting suspect Patrick Crusius, which appeared to support Trump.

Though the Twitter account @iamthespookster does not bear Betts' name, it does include selfies that resemble known photos of him.

The Associated Press archived some of the feed but it was taken down by Twitter late Sunday amid speculation it belonged to Betts.

Dayton police didn't immediately respond to comment requests about whether the account was authentic. Police in Betts' suburban hometown of Bellbrook said they hadn't been aware of his tweets before or after the shooting.