Fire does $75,000 in damage to northwest valley house

A fire that started in the garage and spread to a bedroom did about $75,000 damage this morning to a house in the northwest valley, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

A husband and wife who were home at the time escaped without injury, officials said.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. in the 9400 block of Grenville Avenue. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the garage of the two-story house, officials said.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze, officials said. The fire gutted the garage and a bedroom above it and destroyed two cars in the garage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.