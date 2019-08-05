Fire does $75,000 in damage to northwest valley house

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 | 11:02 a.m.
A fire that started in the garage and spread to a bedroom did about $75,000 damage this morning to a house in the northwest valley, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.
A husband and wife who were home at the time escaped without injury, officials said.
The fire was reported about 5 a.m. in the 9400 block of Grenville Avenue. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the garage of the two-story house, officials said.
It took firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze, officials said. The fire gutted the garage and a bedroom above it and destroyed two cars in the garage, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.