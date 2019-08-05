Suspect sought in robbery at northeast valley business

Metro Police say they are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a business last month in the northeast valley.

A man entered the business in the 500 block of Lamb Boulevard about 3:25 p.m. on July 25 and threatened the victim at the counter, demanding money from the register, police said. The victim complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Nobody was injured, police said.

The suspect is about 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and a mustache, police said. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black gloves and red shoes, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.